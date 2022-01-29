TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Brentwood's Michael Hernandez, front, wrestles Burnt Hills' Joshua
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

New York State wrestling dual meet championships

Print

Scenes from the New York State wrestling dual meet championships on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the SRC Arena and Events Center in Syracuse, N.Y. Wantagh defeated Brentwood, 37-21, in a Division I semifinal; Cold Spring Harbor and Shoreham-Wading River were eliminated in Division II pool play.

MORE PHOTOS

Matt Cassidy #4 of MacArthur, right, dribbles downcourt Photos: MacArthur vs. GNS boys hoops Ward Melville's Jordan Goddard (23) looks to pass Photos: Ward Melville vs. Newfield boys hoops William Floyd guard Jacky Sutherland drives the paint Photos: Floyd vs. Sachem East girls hoops Zaire Baines, Portledge senior, drains a three-pointer in Photos: Zaire Baines becomes LI's all-time scoring leader Central Islips Ciara Solomon gets her strike during Photos: Bay Shore vs. Central Islip girls bowling LaDuke Harris of Floyd kicks up sand in Top high school sports photos: January 2022 Aidan Bebber of Manhasset, left, battles Michael Sangirardi Photos: Manhasset vs. Glenn wrestling Angelo Confort of Riverhead competes in the boys Photos: Suffolk League I winter track championships Brentwood's Jason Euceda (top) looks to pin Miller Suffolk Division I dual meet tournament championship Shoreham Wading River after winning the Suffolk High Photos: Suffolk Division II dual meet tournament championship Cold Spring Harbors Jack Polo ties up Peter Photos: Nassau Division II dual meet tournament The Wantagh wrestling team celebrates their win during Photos: Nassau Division I dual meet tournament Kaitlyn Benedict of Holy Trinity pushes past Taryn Photos: Holy Trinity vs. St. Mary’s girls hoops Jayden Heywood of Wyandanch grabs a rebound during Photos: BBP vs. Wyandanch boys hoops Mt. Sinai guard Daniella Sofia hits the jumper Photos: Glenn vs. Mt. Sinai girls hoops Amal Kayani #22 of New Hyde Park, left, Photos: GNN vs. NHP boys hoops Floral Park's Sarah Owen pulls down the rebound Photos: Floral Park vs. Lynbrook girls hoops Canan Bademci of Patchogue-Meford rolls a strike during Photos: Pat-Med vs. Middle Country girls bowling West Islips Nick Ferrera releases his ball during Photos: East Islip vs. West Islip boys bowling AJ Petraitis #22 of Kings Park grabs a Photos: Kings Park vs. Elmont boys basketball Eliza Bloom of Roslyn competes in the floor Photo: Cartwheel for a Cure gymnastics meet Wheatley's no.1 Jimmy O'Connell looks to shoot over Photos: Malverne vs. Wheatley boys hoops Hempsteads Dwayne Meadors blocks the shot of Dafe Photos: Freeport vs. Hempstead boys hoops Franky DeCicco of Long Beach goes up for Photos: Long Beach vs. Seaford girls hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?