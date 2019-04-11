Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team

LONG ISLAND WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

ADAM BUSIELLO, Eastport-South Manor, Sr. 138 pounds (46-0, 278-8)

He became Suffolk’s first five-time state Division I champion. He’s also the first wrestler to pin his way through the postseason from the league tournament through the state title. For his accomplishments, Busiello earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler award in the state Division I Tournament. “We may never see another wrestler quite like him in our lifetime,” said Eastport-South Manor coach Nick Garone of his five-time Suffolk champion. “He’s answered every challenge at every level. I’m going to miss him.” Busiello is Long Island’s career wins leader with 278 in six years. He is the only six-time state finalist in New York history.

NASSAU WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

KYLE MOSHER, South Side, Sr., 160 (41-1, 221-33)

The all-time winningest wrestler in Nassau history with 221 finally won his first state title. Mosher had placed in the state tournament in four straight years but never reached the state championship — until now. He was the only state champion from Nassau’s sectional this year and the first from his school since 1966 when Pete Sleeper won the 103-pound crown. Mosher is a four-time Nassau champion.

THE ALL-LONG ISLAND TEAM

SEAN CARTER, North Babylon, Sr., 120 (40-3, 145-21)

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The two-time Suffolk champ lost a tough bout in the 120-pound state final to Jimmy Ryan of Farrell, 3-0. Carter finished fourth in the state tournament a year ago. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Suffolk Tournament as a junior.

JOE GANNONE, Eastport-South Manor, Sr., 170 (41-4, 132-23)

One of the feel-good stories of the state tournament was Joe Gannone. He came from an unseeded position and upset three seeded wrestlers to reach the state’s 170-pound Division I final. The outrageous run ended when he was pinned in the first period by top-seeded Aaron Wolk of Horace-Greeley. Gannone had finished third in the Suffolk Tournament and qualified to the state as a wild card.

LIAM MCINTYRE, Westhampton, Sr., 195 (38-1, 171-37)

He is one of Long Island’s top all-around athletes. McIntyre is only the second athlete to win the Hansen Award as Suffolk’s most outstanding football player and to reach the state championship in wrestling. Comsewogue’s Adam Mariano won the Hansen in 1988 and won state wrestling crowns in 1988 and 1989. McIntyre is a two-time Suffolk wrestling champion and two-time state place winner.

DANNY MAURIELLO, Hauppauge, Jr., 152 (43-2, 167-17)

He became the first wrestler in history to win all four of his state bouts in overtime on the way to the 152-pound crown. The Hauppauge junior defeated top-seeded Warren McDougald of Niagara Wheatfield, 3-2, in the final. He escaped for the winning point in an ultimate tiebreaker to capture the title. ‘Overtime Danny’ won two of those bouts in the tiebreaker (double overtime). He’s the third brother in his family to achieve all-state status.

MYLES NORRIS, Freeport, Jr., 285 (25-3, 85-10)

Norris overcame an ankle injury, suffered midway through the season, and managed to pound his way through the 285-pound bracket of the state tournament to reach the finals. He was unseeded and beat three seeded opponents in the Division I Tournament. Norris was the Nassau runnerup this season and went to the state tournament as wild card.

JOEY SLACKMAN, Commack, Sr., 285 (46-0, 125-17)

The big guy was a pinning machine this season. A loss in the state final in 2018, sent Slackman on a mission. He ran roughshod through the competition, pinning 37 of his 46 opponents, including three in the first period in the state tournament. He edged Myles Norris, 4-2, in the state’s 285-pound title bout. He is Commack’s first state champion since 1981.

JONATHAN SPADAFORA, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr., 145 (41-2, 189-23)

Spadafora dominated the competition all season and came up a point short in the state final. He lost 3-2 to AJ Kovacs of Iona Prep in the state Division I final. He had a brilliant career winning 189 bouts and placing four times in the Suffolk Tournament.

JORDAN TITUS, Center Moriches, Jr., 120 (40-1, 119-6)

This was the third opportunity for Center Moriches' all-time winningest wrestler to get a state crown. Titus, who lost in his previous two state finals, dominated the Division II bracket to become his school’s first state champion with a 5-1 win over Matt Garland of South Jefferson/Sandy Creek for the 120-pound crown. Titus is a three-time Suffolk Division II champion.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ron Serrano, Massapequa

He led the Chiefs to a 28-0 dual meet record and the state Division I dual meet title. Massapequa won eight tournaments including the Nassau qualifier and the Nassau championship. Serrano has a six-year dual meet record of 128-20.

THE ALL-LI SECOND TEAM

Kyle Althenn, Mepham, 138, Sr.

Anthony Conetta, Massapequa, 99, Fr.

Corey Connolly, Rocky Point, 170, Sr.

Josiah Encarnacion, Wantagh, 113, Jr.

Killian Foy, MacArthur, 99, Fr.

Preston Maucere, St. Anthony's, Sr.

Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa, 182, Sr.

Xavier Pommels, Uniondale, 132, Sr.

Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor, 126, Jr.

Luke Smith, Hauppauge, 113, Jr.