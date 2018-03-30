TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2018

By Gregg Sarra and Andy Slawson gregg.sarra@newsday.com, andy.slawson@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team for the 2017-18 winter season.

Nassau Wrestler of the Year: Jacori Teemer, Long Beach, Sr., 152 pounds (38-0, 208-5)

Teemer is the Newsday Nassau wrestler of the
Photo Credit: James Escher

Teemer is the Newsday Nassau wrestler of the year. He became Long Island's first five-time state champion as he cruised through the state tournament with four victories and earned the Division I Most Outstanding Wrestler honors. "I just do what I have to do to win", he said. Teemer won the Senior National championship during his undefeated season. He became only the second wrestler to win five Nassau titles and five state titles.

Suffolk Wrestler of the Year: Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor, Jr., 126 (46-0, 251-8)

Talk about dominance. Busiello's closest match of the
Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

Talk about dominance. Busiello's closest match of the postseason was 11-1 in the semifinals of the Suffolk tournament. Busiello became just the third Suffolk wrestler to win four state titles. For that, he is Newsday's Suffolk Wrestler of the Year. In the state tournament ,Busiello had two pins and two technical falls. He is just 10 wins behind the all-time Long Island leader.

Jack Bokina, Mattituck, Sr., 145 (46-2, 208-46)

He won the state Division II title this
Photo Credit: Adrian Kraus

He won the state Division II title this season after finishing second as a junior. He finished his career as Mattituck's all-time wins leader.

Luke Bokina, Mattituck, Sr., 132 (42-4, 193-44)

Bokina won the state Division title at 132
Photo Credit: Adrian Kraus

Bokina won the state Division title at 132 pounds. He and his twin brother Jack, became the first set of Long Island twins to win state titles in the same season. Luke also finished second in the state as a junior.

Chris Gomez, Patchogue-Medford, Sr., 138 (38-1, 184-15)

After winning his first 34 matches of the
Photo Credit: James Escher

After winning his first 34 matches of the season, Gomez lost in the Suffolk finals. He was a wild-card entrant into the state tournament and avenged his only loss as he came away with the Division I state title.

Jonathan Loew, Wantagh, Sr., 195 (56-1, 240-41)

Loew won the state Division I title after
Photo Credit: James Escher

Loew won the state Division I title after finishing third as a junior. Loew capped off a remarkable season by winning the Senior National championship. He had 122 pins in his career.

Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor, Soph., 120 (43-3, 139-22)

In a surprise, the sophomore won the Division
Photo Credit: James Escher

In a surprise, the sophomore won the Division I state championship by defeating Anthony Sciotto of Rocky Point, 9-6, in the final. Sciotto had won their match in the Suffolk final, 6-2. Redding took third in the state a year ago.

Dylan Ryder, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr., 113 (41-3, 135-6)

A torn MCL in his left knee in
Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

A torn MCL in his left knee in his Suffolk quarterfinal left Ryder hobbling on one leg, but he still finished second in both the Suffolk and state Division I tournaments. Ryder previously won two Suffolk titles. He is a three-time state finalist, winning the title as a junior.

Elijah Rodriguez, Long Beach, Sr., 220 (46-6, 188-36)

Rodriguez was the No. 1 seed in both
Photo Credit: James Escher

Rodriguez was the No. 1 seed in both the Nassau and state Division I tournaments and he didn't disappoint. In the state tournament, he recorded three straight pins after an opening-round 4-1 win. Rodriguez won two straight Nassau titles.

Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge, Sr., 160 (39-2, 227-15)

After finishing second in the state twice in
Photo Credit: James Escher

After finishing second in the state twice in the previous three seasons, Silverstein would not be denied this season. He won the state Division I title in convincing fashion, including a 9-2 decision in the final. Silverstein won three Suffolk titles and finished second as a sophomore.

Justin Vines, Wantagh, Sr., 132 (57-2, 202-23)

Vines won the Division I state title as
Photo Credit: James Escher

Vines won the Division I state title as a junior, but lost in the final this season, 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker (overtime). He won the Senior National championship, making Wantagh the only high school in the country with two national champions this season. Vines was a three-time state place finisher.

Deonte Wilson, Amityville, Sr., 285 (31-2, 166-23)

Wilson won the state Division I title after
Photo Credit: James Escher

Wilson won the state Division I title after finishing second as a junior. He was a two-time Suffolk champion and finished second as a sophomore. He broke the school record with 166 wins.

Mike Zarif, Mt. Sinai, Sr., 138 (39-3, 89-20)

Zarif became his school's first state champ since
Photo Credit: James Escher

Zarif became his school's first state champ since 1996 when he won the Division II title. He was the Suffolk runner-up a year ago.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Paul Gillespie, Wantagh

The National Hall of Fame coach is in
Photo Credit: James Escher

The National Hall of Fame coach is in his seventh year at the helm at Wantagh. The Warriors won every event they competed in, including the first official state Division I dual meet championship, the Nassau dual meet playoff and the Nassau sectional tournament. Wantagh finished with a Long Island-record 31 dual meet victories.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Matt Armstrong, Mt. Sinai

Armstrong led the Mustangs to the state Division
Photo Credit: James Escher

Armstrong led the Mustangs to the state Division II title in the first year of the state dual meet championships. Armstrong finished his 17th year as the head coach at Mt. Sinai. The Mustangs won their first Suffolk Division II tournament title since 2006.

The All-Long Island second team

Rafael Lievano, Ward Melville, Sr., 132 Chase Liardi,
Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

Rafael Lievano, Ward Melville, Sr., 132

Chase Liardi, Massapequa, Fr., 99

Vin Miceli, Port Jefferson, Sr., 126

David Miele-Estrella, North Babylon, Sr., 170

Anthony Sciotto, Rocky Point, Sr., 120

Logan Sciotto, Rocky Point, Soph., 113

Joey Slackman, Commack, Jr., 285

Luke Smith, Hauppauge, Soph., 99

Anthony Sobotker, North Babylon, Sr., 138 (pictured)

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches, Fr., 106

Maguire Horl, St. Anthony's, Sr., 220

Tim Nagosky, Smithtown West, Sr., 285

