Wrestling

No COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test required to attend NY state wrestling tournament, Robert Zayas tweets

NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas in 2019.

NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas in 2019. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted at the MVP Arena in Albany, Robert Zayas, the executive director for the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association announced that there would be no vaccination or negative PCR tests required to attend the state wrestling championships Feb. 25-26.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Zayas made the announcement and added that the mask mandate would still be in effect as per the Sept. 2 school guidance.

"We are absolutely thrilled," said Matt DeVincenzo, the Suffolk chairman for wrestling. "It’s a total game changer. We had a very good plan in place. We were ready to adhere to the safety requirements and protocols, but this announcement just makes life a little bit easier for all of us."

DeVincenzo said he was contacted late Friday night by Marty Sherman, the state chairman for wrestling and notified of the news.

"He told me no restrictions except for the requirement of the facemasks and the state would announce the decision at some point today," DeVincenzo said. "The word spread very quickly today throughout the gym during our sectional tournament."

