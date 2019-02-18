TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island's wild-card entries for state wrestling championships

Westbury's Jeremiah Funchess wins the 220-pound semifinal against

Westbury's Jeremiah Funchess wins the 220-pound semifinal against Uniondale's Adonis Lawrence at the Nassau Division I wrestling tournament on Feb. 10, 2019.

By Andy Slawson andy.slawson@newsday.com @AndySlawson
Division I

Nassau

99: Killian Foy, MacArthur

106: Jeremiah Echeveria, Long Beach

113: Guillermo Reyes, Hicksville

132: Mike Blando, Massapequa

145: Jeremy Scutallero, Massapequa

152: Joe Simons, Farmingdale; Tyler DeSena, Garden City

160: Stephen Grabher, North Shore

170: JD Moore, Division

182: Michael Gordon, Hewlett

195: Marco Musso, Massapequa

220: Jeremiah Funchess, Westbury

285: Myles Norris, Freeport

Suffolk

106: Elijah Rivera, Bay Shore

113: Jake Eckerle, Commack

113: Thomas Diresta, Kings Park

120: Christian Gannone, Eastport-South Manor

138: Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst

145: Hunter Hughes, Newfield

160: Jett Tancsik, Centereach

170: Joe Gannone, Eastport-South Manor; Corey Connolly, Longwood

182: Joe Lopresti, Sayville

195: Peter Magliocco, Northport; Tyler Pelech, Longwood

285: London Castillo, Brentwood

