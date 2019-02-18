Long Island's wild-card entries for state wrestling championships
Division I
Nassau
99: Killian Foy, MacArthur
106: Jeremiah Echeveria, Long Beach
113: Guillermo Reyes, Hicksville
132: Mike Blando, Massapequa
145: Jeremy Scutallero, Massapequa
152: Joe Simons, Farmingdale; Tyler DeSena, Garden City
160: Stephen Grabher, North Shore
170: JD Moore, Division
182: Michael Gordon, Hewlett
195: Marco Musso, Massapequa
220: Jeremiah Funchess, Westbury
285: Myles Norris, Freeport
Suffolk
106: Elijah Rivera, Bay Shore
113: Jake Eckerle, Commack
113: Thomas Diresta, Kings Park
120: Christian Gannone, Eastport-South Manor
138: Ryan Meisner, Lindenhurst
145: Hunter Hughes, Newfield
160: Jett Tancsik, Centereach
170: Joe Gannone, Eastport-South Manor; Corey Connolly, Longwood
182: Joe Lopresti, Sayville
195: Peter Magliocco, Northport; Tyler Pelech, Longwood
285: London Castillo, Brentwood
