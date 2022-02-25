TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

New York State wrestling championships Day 1

Print

Scenes from Day 1 of the New York State wrestling tournament on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.

Island Trees Ryan Mastropaolo wrestles Saranac's Landen Smith
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Island Trees Ryan Mastropaolo wrestles Saranac's Landen Smith in a 172 pounds in the Preliminaries of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Island Trees Ryan Mastropaolo wrestles Saranac's Landen Smith
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Island Trees Ryan Mastropaolo wrestles Saranac's Landen Smith in a 172 pounds in the Preliminaries of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Brentwood's Jason Euceda wrestles Ithaca's Quentin Getzin at
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Brentwood's Jason Euceda wrestles Ithaca's Quentin Getzin at 102 pounds in the 1st round of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

St. Anthony's Jacob Kennedy wrestles Mahopac's George Johnson
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

St. Anthony's Jacob Kennedy wrestles Mahopac's George Johnson at 102 pounds in the 1st round of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Brentwood's Jason Euceda wrestles Ithaca's Quentin Getzin at
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Brentwood's Jason Euceda wrestles Ithaca's Quentin Getzin at 102 pounds in the 1st round of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

St. Anthony's Jacob Kennedy wrestles Mahopac's George Johnson
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

St. Anthony's Jacob Kennedy wrestles Mahopac's George Johnson at 102 pounds in the 1st round of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Brentwood's Jason Euceda wrestles Ithaca's Quentin Getzin at
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Brentwood's Jason Euceda wrestles Ithaca's Quentin Getzin at 102 pounds in the 1st round of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Seaford's Jack Godoy wrestles Ogdensburg Free Academy's Ashton
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Seaford's Jack Godoy wrestles Ogdensburg Free Academy's Ashton Amp in a 118 pounds in the Preliminaries of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Seaford's Louis Canata wrestles Collegiate School Kiki Tuttle
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Seaford's Louis Canata wrestles Collegiate School Kiki Tuttle in 132 pounds in the Preliminaries of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Locust Valley's Evan Shirberg wrestles Saranac's Ashton Seymour
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Locust Valley's Evan Shirberg wrestles Saranac's Ashton Seymour in 126 pounds in the Preliminaries of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

Clarke's William Grass wrestles Bayport-Blue Point's Quade Mather
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Clarke's William Grass wrestles Bayport-Blue Point's Quade Mather at 102 pounds in the Preliminaries of the 2022 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N,Y.

More high schools

Dunia Sibomana, an eighth-grader from Long Beach won the
Long Beach teen, attacked by chimps years ago, becomes county wrestling champ
Floral Park #4 Chris Naronis and South Side
Photos: South Side vs. Floral Park boys hoops
Hewlett players and coaches huddle against Garden City
Photos: Hewlett vs. Garden City boys hoops
Plainedge celebrates their 39-35 quarterfinal win over North
Photos: Plainedge vs. North Shore girls hoops
Plainedge's Julia Foppiano drove the length of the
Watch Plainedge's Foppiano drive the length of the court for the win
Gregg Sarra looks at the highlights of the
H.S. Spotlight: First girls wrestling championship, plus playoff basketball
Didn’t find what you were looking for?