Pat Quinn of Seaford defeated Drew Bendy of Eldred-Liberty-Sullivan in a Division II 182-pound preliminary match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

