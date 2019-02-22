State wrestling tournament: Seaford's Pat Quinn wins preliminary match
Pat Quinn of Seaford defeated Drew Bendy of Eldred-Liberty-Sullivan in a Division II 182-pound preliminary match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Pat Quinn of Seaford wrestles Drew Bendy of Eldred-Liberty-Sullivan in a Division II 182-pound preliminary match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
