SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

State wrestling tournament: Cold Spring Harbor's Ray Costa wrestles in quarterfinal match

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Ray Costa of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Austin Lamb of Tioga in the Division II 145-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Austin Lamb Tioga vs Ray Costa Cold Spring
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Ray Costa of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Austin Lamb of Tioga in the Division II 145-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Austin Lamb Tioga vs Ray Costa Cold Spring
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Ray Costa of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Austin Lamb of Tioga in the Division II 145-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Austin Lamb Tioga vs Ray Costa Cold Spring
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Ray Costa of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Austin Lamb of Tioga in the Division II 145-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Austin Lamb Tioga vs Ray Costa Cold Spring
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Ray Costa of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Austin Lamb of Tioga in the Division II 145-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Austin Lamb Tioga vs Ray Costa Cold Spring
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Ray Costa of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Austin Lamb of Tioga in the Division II 145-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

