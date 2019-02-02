Rocky Point High School wrestler Kristopher Ketchum has been reinstated after the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division granted a stay allowing the senior to compete this weekend.

Ketchum,who was disqualified from a tournament on Jan. 17, filed a lawsuit against Section XI, the governing body of Suffolk high school sports on Tuesday with two special requests for Suffolk Supreme Court Judge James Hudson — to hold a hearing as soon as possible and to allow Ketchum to continue competing in the days before they return to court.

Hudson granted the first request, setting the next court date for Feb. 13. But he declined the second request, thereby sidelining Ketchum.

In response, Ketchum’s family attorney, Deirdre Cicciaro of Port Jefferson Station, asked a panel of four appellate justices to review Hudson’s decision and reconsider.

The panel with the Appellate Division Second Department in Brooklyn sided with Ketchum, allowing his high school wrestling season to continue at least until the end of the lawsuit.

Ketchum is the top seed at 145 pounds in Suffolk’s League VI tournament Saturday at Sayville High School.

“We got the restraining order at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday and he needed him to be on the team roster by 5:30 p.m.” Cicciaro said. “It was a long week. We’re really happy that the four justices sided with us and we believe they did the right thing. His parents and I felt the call improper and that the penalties were inappropriate and harsh according to New York State Public High School Athletic Association rules. And the judges agreed with us and granted our stay.”

Ketchum, a senior, was called for a flagrant misconduct and disqualified from Suffolk’s dual-meet tournament. According to the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association handbook, an athlete ejected from a contest must miss the remainder of that contest and serve a mandatory one contest suspension.

The Suffolk dual-meet tournament is considered a multiple-day single event, so Ketchum was disqualified from wrestling for the remainder of the tournament. HIs next scheduled competition was the League VI tournament, and because it was mandatory that he sit out, it was impossible to qualify for the state tournament.

“I am extremely pleased with the decision of the court,” said his mother, Stephanie. “We fought this because it’s a big deal. Wrestling is our son’s passion, it’s his whole life. And the punishment didn’t fit the crime.”

According to Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, the Ketchum family filed an appeal with Section XI that was unanimously denied last week. On Tuesday, the Suffolk Supreme Court upheld the Section XI ruling.

“We consulted and followed the rules and guidelines of the section and the state,” Combs said. “Four judges in the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division overturned the decision of the Suffolk County Supreme Court and the NYPHSAA policy. We will abide by the court’s ruling and Kris Ketchum will be allowed to participate in the League VI tournament this weekend.”

Ketchum’s ejection, according to referee Rich Boscarino, came after he heard Ketchum use profane language while leaving the mat after he won his 145-pound match against Commack.

“I wouldn’t do it any differently,” Boscarino said. “I’ve officiated more than 20 years and only disqualified two guys. I’m fair and follow the rules. I’d hit him with an unsportsmanlike conduct earlier for unnecessarily pushing his opponent.”