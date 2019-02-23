TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

North Babylon's Sean Carter makes state wrestling final via ultimate tiebreaker

North Babylon's Sean Carter defeats Evan Matias of

North Babylon's Sean Carter defeats Evan Matias of Rocky Point in the 120 Pound weight class during the Suffolk High school Division I wrestling semifinals on Sunday Feb 10, 2019 at Suffolk County Community College. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
ALBANY — Fourth-seeded Sean Carter (North Babylon) earned a 3-2 decision in an ultimate tiebreaker over top-seeded Jayden Scott (Rush Henrietta), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I, 120-pound weight class.

Carter escaped with 12 seconds left in the ultimate tiebraker, earning the win. 

He'll wrestle No. 2 Jimmy Ryan (Monsignor Farrell) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

