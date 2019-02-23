ALBANY — Fourth-seeded Sean Carter (North Babylon) earned a 3-2 decision in an ultimate tiebreaker over top-seeded Jayden Scott (Rush Henrietta), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I, 120-pound weight class.

Carter escaped with 12 seconds left in the ultimate tiebraker, earning the win.

He'll wrestle No. 2 Jimmy Ryan (Monsignor Farrell) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.