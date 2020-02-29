ALBANY — The one is for grandma.

Wantagh’s Matt Rogers put the final touch on a fantastic run to the state’s Division I 182-pound wrestling title. He immediately pointed skyward in honor of his grandma Shelia Rogers, who died the morning after Thanksgiving.

Rogers pounded out a 6-4 win over top-seeded Brock Delsignore of Shenendehowa before a crowd of more than 6,000 in the Times Union Center. His first and second period takedowns helped him build a 5-2 lead and keyed the win.

“He’s a grinder, a self-made champion,” said Wantagh coach Paul Gillespie. “Matt’s work ethic is through the roof. I’ve coached quite a few outstanding guys, and no one can match his workout regimen. He’s a tireless worker and a tremendous leader and role model for the youngers wrestlers in our program.”

It was time for Rogers to enjoy the thrill of winning a state crown. He’d finished fourth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior in the state tournament.

“I put too much pressure on myself in previous years, especially my junior year,” Rogers said. “My attitude and approach this year was to have fun and enjoy the ride. I’d already committed to college and I had so much support from my friends and family.”

Rogers will attend prep school for the United States Naval Academy and then head to Annapolis to join the wrestling team.

“My commitment to Navy made my grandmother so proud,” Rogers said. “It’s something I was able to give her and make her smile. Her spirit lives within me all the time.”

Rogers proudly pounded his chest and said, “I know she was watching me.”

Rogers was the lone champion for a Nassau sectional team that qualified eight wrestlers into the championship round. The sectional team scored 224.5 points to clinch its first title in 33 years. The Suffolk sectional team scored 210 points and finished second.

“I challenged our guys before the state tournament to come up here and win the team crown,” said MacArthur coach Rob Paletta, who guided the sectional team. “I asked them if we had any state champions in the room and we didn’t. I thought that was perfect because I knew we had a hungry group. We have young guys who are beyond their years and we’re going to be good for years to come.”

Seventh-grader Peter Duke of Carmel beat 8th-grader Joseph Manfredi of Herricks by technical fall in 5:22 at 99 pounds. Duke used an array of takedowns to overpower Manfredi for the 23-8 final. Manfredi finished a great season at 46-3.

At 113 pounds, junior Stevo Poulin of Shenendehowa beat Long Beach junior Jeremiah Echeverria by technical fall in 5:40.

Massapequa junior Chase Liardi gave senior Greg Diakomihalis of Hilton all he could handle in the 120-pound final. Diakomihalis came away with an 8-2 decision to tie the state record with his fifth state crown.

Syosset’s George Oroudjov was looking to become the third brother in the same family to win state crown and he came up just short in the 126-pound final. Oroudjov ran into a buzz saw in eighth-grader Zack Ryder of Minisink Valley, who pinned the sophomore in 4:35.

Niagara Falls senior Willie McDougald decisioned Hempstead senior Lee Mauras, 8-2, for the 145-pound crown. Iona Prep senior Matt Kelly shut out Farmingdale senior Nicholas Franco, 11-0, for the 195-pound title. Chenango Forks junior Lucas Scott edged Freeport senior Myles Norris, 5-1, for the 285-pound crown.