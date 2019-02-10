Suffolk Division I wrestling champions 2019
Meet the wrestlers who won Suffolk County championships in 2019 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
Jared Weinhaus
Sachem East
99 pounds
Kwesi Amoa
Central Islip
106 pounds
Luke Smith
Hauppauge
113 pounds
Sean Carter
North Babylon
120 pounds
Zach Redding
Eastport South Manor
126 pounds
Logan Sciotto
Rocky Point
132 pounds
Adam Busiello
Eastport South Manor
138 pounds
Jonathan Spadafora
Half Hollow Hills East
145 pounds
Danny Mauriello
Hauppauge
152 pounds
Jackson Hulse
Westhampton Beach
160 pounds
Paul Illicete
Copaigue
170 pounds
Michael Tyrell
Hauppauge
182 pounds
Liam McIntyre
Westhampton Beach
195 pounds
Dylan Gianikos
Patchogue-Medford
220 pounds
Joey Slackman
Commack
285 pounds
