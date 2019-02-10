TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk Division I wrestling champions 2019

Meet the wrestlers who won Suffolk County championships in 2019 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

Jared Weinhaus Sachem East 99 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jared Weinhaus 

Sachem East

99 pounds

Kwesi Amoa Central Islip 106 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Kwesi Amoa 

Central Islip

106 pounds

Luke Smith ​​​​Hauppauge 113 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Luke Smith 

​​​​Hauppauge

113 pounds

Sean Carter North Babylon 120 pounds
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Sean Carter 

North Babylon 

120 pounds

Zach Redding Eastport South Manor 126 pounds
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Zach Redding

Eastport South Manor

126 pounds

Logan Sciotto ​​​​​​Rocky Point 132 pounds
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Logan Sciotto 

​​​​​​Rocky Point

132 pounds

Adam Busiello ​​​​​​Eastport South Manor 138 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Adam Busiello 

​​​​​​Eastport South Manor

138 pounds

Jonathan Spadafora Half Hollow Hills East
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jonathan Spadafora 

Half Hollow Hills East 

145 pounds

Danny Mauriello Hauppauge 152 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Danny Mauriello 

Hauppauge

152 pounds

Jackson Hulse ​​​​​​Westhampton Beach 160 pounds
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Jackson Hulse 

​​​​​​Westhampton Beach

160 pounds

Paul Illicete ​​​​​​Copaigue 170 pounds
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Paul Illicete

​​​​​​Copaigue

170 pounds

Michael Tyrell Hauppauge 182 pounds
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Michael Tyrell 

Hauppauge

182 pounds

Liam McIntyre ​​​​​​Westhampton Beach 195 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Liam McIntyre 

​​​​​​Westhampton Beach

195 pounds

Dylan Gianikos ​​​​​​Patchogue-Medford 220 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Dylan Gianikos 

​​​​​​Patchogue-Medford

220 pounds

Joey Slackman Commack 285 pounds
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Joey Slackman

Commack 

285 pounds

