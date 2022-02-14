Suffolk Division I wrestling champions 2022

Meet the wrestlers who won Suffolk individual championships in 2022 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

Mason Mangialino: Comsewogue, 102 pounds

Mikey Manta: Hauppauge, 110 pounds

Matt Marlow: Northport, 118 pounds.

Brayden Fahrbach: Mt. Sinai, 126 pounds

Nick Lamorte: Rocky Point, 132 pounds

Jared Weinhaus: Sachem East, 138 pounds

Justin Klein: Miller Place, 145 pounds

Matthew Hole-Lopez: Islip, 152 pounds.

Thomas Andria: Islip, 160 pounds

Mack Murtha: Sayville, 172 pounds.

Jabali Zoia: Longwood, 189 pounds

Robert Smith: Huntington, 215 pounds