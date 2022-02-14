Suffolk Division I wrestling champions 2022

TODAY'S PAPER
Meet the wrestlers who won Suffolk individual championships in 2022 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

Mason Mangialino of Comsewogue wins the 102 pound
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Mason Mangialino: Comsewogue, 102 pounds

Mikey Manta of Hauppauge wins the 110 pound
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Mikey Manta: Hauppauge, 110 pounds

Matt Marlow of Northport wins the 118 pound
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Matt Marlow: Northport, 118 pounds.

Brayden Fahrbach of Mt. Sinai wins the 126
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Brayden Fahrbach: Mt. Sinai, 126 pounds

Rocky PointÕs Nik LaMorte defeats Smithtown WestÕs Kenny
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Nick Lamorte: Rocky Point, 132 pounds

Jared Weinhaus of Sachem East wins the 138
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jared Weinhaus: Sachem East, 138 pounds

Justin Klein of Miller Place wins the 145
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Justin Klein: Miller Place, 145 pounds

Matt Hole-Lopez of Islip wins the 152 pound
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Matthew Hole-Lopez: Islip, 152 pounds.

Tom Andria of Islip wins the 160 pound
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Thomas Andria: Islip, 160 pounds

Mack Murtha of Sayville, left, battles Anthony Bartolotto
Credit: James Escher

Mack Murtha: Sayville, 172 pounds.

Jabali Zoia of Longwood wins the 189 pound
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jabali Zoia: Longwood, 189 pounds

Robert Smith of Huntington wins the 215 pound
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Robert Smith: Huntington, 215 pounds

Sebastian Regis of East Islip wins the 285
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Sebastian Regis: East Islip, 285 pounds

