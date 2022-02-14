Suffolk Division I wrestling champions 2022
Meet the wrestlers who won Suffolk individual championships in 2022 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
Mason Mangialino: Comsewogue, 102 pounds
Mikey Manta: Hauppauge, 110 pounds
Matt Marlow: Northport, 118 pounds.
Brayden Fahrbach: Mt. Sinai, 126 pounds
Nick Lamorte: Rocky Point, 132 pounds
Jared Weinhaus: Sachem East, 138 pounds
Justin Klein: Miller Place, 145 pounds
Matthew Hole-Lopez: Islip, 152 pounds.
Thomas Andria: Islip, 160 pounds
Mack Murtha: Sayville, 172 pounds.
Jabali Zoia: Longwood, 189 pounds
Robert Smith: Huntington, 215 pounds
Sebastian Regis: East Islip, 285 pounds