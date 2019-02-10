Suffolk Division I wrestling championships results
Finals
99 – Jared Weinhaus (Sachem East) pin Christian Lievano (Ward Melville), 1:32.
106 – Kwesi Amoa (Central Islip) d. Elijah Rivera (Bay Shore), 6-5, OT.
113 – Luke Smith (Hauppauge) d. Jake Eckerle (Commack), 8-2.
120 – Sean Carter (North Babylon) d. Christian Gannone (Eastport-South Manor), 10-5.
126 – Zach Redding (Eastport-South Manor) d. Gavin Damasco (Commack), 11-1.
132 – Logan Sciotto (Rocky Point) pin Sean Peterson (Islip), 2:41.
138 – Adam Busiello (Eastport-South Manor) pin Ryan Meisner (Lindenhurst), 1:22.
145 – Jonathan Spadafora (Hills East) d. Hunter Hughes (Newfield), 10-1.
152 – Danny Mauriello (Hauppauge) d. Stefan Major (Kings Park), 5-3, OT.
160 – Jackson Hulse (Westhampton Beach) d. Jett Tancsik (Centereach), 4-3.
170 – Paul Illicete (Copiague) d. Corey Connolly (Rocky Point), 3-0.
182 – Michael Tyrell (Hauppauge) d. Joe Lopresti (Sayville), 8-2.
195 – Liam McIntyre (Westhampton Beach) d. Peter Magliocco (Northport), 5-3.
220 – Dylan Gianikos (Patchogue-Medford) d. Jeff Perez (Lindenhurst), 5-2.
285 – Joey Slackman (Commack) pin London Castillo (Brentwood), 0:36.
Team Scores – Hauppauge 167.5, Eastport-South Manor 165, Rocky Point 138, Commack 104, Connetquot 103.5, Kings Park 101, Lindenhurst 92, Bay Shore 84, Newfield 79, Sachem East 79.
Most Outstanding Wrestler – Paul Illicete (Copiague).
Champion of Champions – Danny Mauriello (Hauppauge).
Most pins/least time – Adam Busiello (Eastport-South Manor) 4 pins in 3:22.
