TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
32° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Suffolk Division I wrestling championships results

Commack's Joey Slackman wins the championship match of

Commack's Joey Slackman wins the championship match of the 285 pound weight class finals, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Suffolk Community College Brentwood. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Newsday Staff
Print

Finals

99 – Jared Weinhaus (Sachem East) pin Christian Lievano (Ward Melville), 1:32.

106 – Kwesi Amoa (Central Islip) d. Elijah Rivera (Bay Shore), 6-5, OT.

113 – Luke Smith (Hauppauge) d. Jake Eckerle (Commack), 8-2.

120 – Sean Carter (North Babylon) d. Christian Gannone (Eastport-South Manor), 10-5.

126 – Zach Redding (Eastport-South Manor) d. Gavin Damasco (Commack), 11-1.

132 – Logan Sciotto (Rocky Point) pin Sean Peterson (Islip), 2:41.

138 – Adam Busiello (Eastport-South Manor) pin Ryan Meisner (Lindenhurst), 1:22.

145 – Jonathan Spadafora (Hills East) d. Hunter Hughes (Newfield), 10-1.

152 – Danny Mauriello (Hauppauge) d. Stefan Major (Kings Park), 5-3, OT.

160 – Jackson Hulse (Westhampton Beach) d. Jett Tancsik (Centereach), 4-3.

170 – Paul Illicete (Copiague) d. Corey Connolly (Rocky Point), 3-0.

182 – Michael Tyrell (Hauppauge) d. Joe Lopresti (Sayville), 8-2.

195 – Liam McIntyre (Westhampton Beach) d. Peter Magliocco (Northport), 5-3.

220 – Dylan Gianikos (Patchogue-Medford) d. Jeff Perez (Lindenhurst), 5-2.

285 – Joey Slackman (Commack) pin London Castillo (Brentwood), 0:36.

Team Scores – Hauppauge 167.5, Eastport-South Manor 165, Rocky Point 138, Commack 104, Connetquot 103.5, Kings Park 101, Lindenhurst 92, Bay Shore 84, Newfield 79, Sachem East 79.

Most Outstanding Wrestler – Paul Illicete (Copiague).

Champion of Champions – Danny Mauriello (Hauppauge).

Most pins/least time – Adam Busiello (Eastport-South Manor) 4 pins in 3:22. 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Hewlett's Naim Lynch (right) locks up with Wantagh's Nassau Division I wrestling tournament
Joe Kasten of Connetquot, top, gets position on Suffolk wrestling tournament
Christian Hansen of St. Anthony's, right, battles Matt CHSSA state wrestling finals
Mark Owens of St. Anthony's competes in the CHSSA boys swimming championships
Cold Spring Harbor's Ray Costa in the 145 Nassau Division II wrestling championships
Ward Melville's Ivanna Zavala-Arbelaez competes in the foil Suffolk fencing championships