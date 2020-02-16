Remember the moment!

That’s all the motivation Anthony DiBartolo needed to win a Suffolk wrestling title.

The Hauppauge senior waited five years to experience the thrill of this moment — to have his hand raised in front of a packed gymnasium as a Suffolk champion.

Denied in two previous attempts at a crown, DiBartolo made the most of his moment Sunday night by getting a takedown 22 seconds into overtime for a 4-2 win over Hauppauge teammate Luke Smith in the final of the 126-pound championship in the L. Robert Fallot Suffolk Division I tournament at Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena at Suffolk CCC-Brentwood.

“A year ago, I sat in my bed crying about my one-point semifinal loss and how I’d missed another opportunity to win a title,” DiBartolo said. “I wrote a deeply thought out, self-motivating list of notes to myself to never forget the disappointment I’d experienced for the second straight year. I always reflect on that moment and remind myself what’s at stake.”

DiBartolo had the lone takedown through three periods and led 2-1 as the third period wound down. He was called for a stalling violation with one second left in the third to force overtime.

For DiBartolo, who came back from a broken ankle in December of 2018, it was quite the finish, albeit bittersweet because he edged a good friend, workout partner and Hauppauge teammate.

“I wanted this bad but it’s so hard to wrestle a teammate in the final,” DiBartolo said. “The coaches don’t like it, no one does. And I have so much respect for Luke.”

It was the second win for DiBartolo over Smith in overtime. He also survived his teammate in an 8-6 sudden victory to capture the final in the Suffolk League V tournament.

Hauppauge crowned three champions and won the team title for the fourth time in seven years. The Eagles scored 193.5 points and easily outpointed second-place Commack (125).

Hauppauge sophomore Mikey Manta earned the 99-pound crown when he edged top-seeded Christian Lievano of Ward Melville, 3-2. And defending state champion Danny Mauriello used a second-period escape and a smooth takedown with five seconds left in the period in a 3-2 win over James Araneo of Ward Melville to win the 170-pound title. Mauriello — who finally was healthy enough to return to the mat in early January — improved to 13-0.

“He’s come a long way from an injury-riddled football season,” Hauppauge coach Chris Messina said. “He’s worked himself back into shape in a very short period of time.”

Bay Shore senior Elijah Rivera decisioned Vincent Ziccardi of Kings Park, 2-1, to win the 106-pound weight class. It was Bay Shore’s first Suffolk champion since 2003.

Sayville senior Joe LoPresti exacted revenge on Hauppauge senior Michael Tyrrell in the 182-pound weight class. The two met at that weight as juniors with Tyrrell taking an 8-2 decision for the Suffolk crown.

LoPresti gained a late takedown for a 5-3 decision over Tyrrell in an exciting 182-pound final that earned him the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

Eastport-South Manor senior Zach Redding remained unbeaten with a win by technical fall in 5:24 over Connetquot senior Dalton Otto in the 132-pound weight class. Redding, who captured a state title two years and finished third in 2019, is 46-0 this season with a career record of 247-24.

“This is one of the steppingstones to the state championship,” Eastport-South Manor coach Nick Garone said. “Zach has been dominant this season. He’s very focused on each bout and not looking past anyone.”

In a battle of unbeatens at 152, Brentwood senior Wenchard Pierre-Louis edged Newfield senior Hunter Hughes, 3-1, in overtime. Pierre-Louis got a takedown 15 seconds into the extra period to improve to 38-0. Hughes lost for the first time after 36 straight wins.

The win earned Pierre-Louis the Champion of Champions award.