Suffolk Division II wrestling champions 2019

Meet the wrestlers who won Suffolk County championships in 2019 in Division II. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

Bayport Blue Point's Max Gallagher gets the victory
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Max Gallagher

Bayport-Blue Point

99 pounds

Bayport Blue Point's Joe Sparacio wins the 106lb
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Joe Sparacio

Bayport-Blue Point

106 pounds

Port Jeff's Rick D'Elia wins the 113lb weight
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Rick D'Elia

Port Jefferson

113 pounds

Center Moriches Jordan Titus wins the 120lb weight
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jordan Titus

Center Moriches

120 pounds

Hampton Bay's Willy Kraus wrestles Shoreham Wading River's
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Willy Kraus

Hampton Bays

126 pounds

Mt. Sinai's Mike O'Brien wins the 132lb weight
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Mike O'Brien

Mt. Sinai

132 pounds

Mt. Sinai's Joe O'Brien wins the 138lb weight
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Joe O'Brien

Mt. Sinai

138 pounds

John Glenn's Thomas Giaramita wins the 145lb weight
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Thomas Giaramita

Glenn

145 pounds

Mt. Sinai's Matt Campo wins the 152lb weight
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Matt Campo

Mt. Sinai

152 pounds

Center Moriches Lawless Sawyer wins the 160lb weight
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Lajess Sawyer

Center Moriches

160 pounds

Shoreham Wading River's John Carl Petretti wins against
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Ethan Schmidt

Mattituck

170 pounds

Justin Vega of Glenn reacts to his win
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Justin Vega

Glenn

182 pounds

Mt. Sinai's Mike Sabella, top, and Cold Spring
Photo Credit: Heather Ainsworth

Mike Sabella

Mt. Sinai

195 pounds

Colby Suglia of Mattituck tries to take Patrick
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Colby Suglia

Mattituck

220 pounds

Patrick Ancewicz of Glenn faces off with Mondell
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Patrick Ancewicz

Glenn

285 pounds

