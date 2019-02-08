Suffolk Division II wrestling champions 2019
Meet the wrestlers who won Suffolk County championships in 2019 in Division II. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
Max Gallagher
Bayport-Blue Point
99 pounds
Joe Sparacio
Bayport-Blue Point
106 pounds
Rick D'Elia
Port Jefferson
113 pounds
Jordan Titus
Center Moriches
120 pounds
Willy Kraus
Hampton Bays
126 pounds
Mike O'Brien
Mt. Sinai
132 pounds
Joe O'Brien
Mt. Sinai
138 pounds
Thomas Giaramita
Glenn
145 pounds
Matt Campo
Mt. Sinai
152 pounds
Lajess Sawyer
Center Moriches
160 pounds
Ethan Schmidt
Mattituck
170 pounds
Justin Vega
Glenn
182 pounds
Mike Sabella
Mt. Sinai
195 pounds
Colby Suglia
Mattituck
220 pounds
Patrick Ancewicz
Glenn
285 pounds
