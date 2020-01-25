The pins came in stunning fashion. Three in a row to be exact, at 170, 182 and 195 pounds.

And that flurry of consecutive pins helped Mount Sinai bury Shoreham-Wading River, 47-24, to capture the school’s third straight Suffolk Division II dual meet wrestling championship at Bay Shore High School on Saturday.

Mount Sinai, the two-time defending state champions, will head to the SRC Arena in Syracuse on Saturday to defend their title at the state dual meet championship tournament.

“We wrestled extremely well throughout the dual meet,” said Mount Sinai coach Matt Armstrong. “We have senior leadership and they’ve really embraced the younger wrestlers and showed them to the way to win. Our guys didn’t make many mistakes and we had a few upset wins.”

Mount Sinai (19-4) proved too strong through the middle to upper weights, winning seven of eight bouts from 132 through 195.

“That was an unbelievable run through the middle weights,” Armstrong said. “We took control of the dual meet and everything else fell into place.”

Consecutive first-period pins from seniors Matt Campo and Joe Goodrich preceded a second period fall by senior Adam Shata at 195 pounds that brought the house down. The Shata pin in 2:58 over Jake Ekert forged a 38-10 lead and basically sealed the win.

“I got in on a duck under and put him right to his back,” Shata said. “It gave us so much momentum to have three pins in a row.”

Shoreham-Wading River (23-3) had drawn within 16-9 when Dan Dacos edged Phil Johnson, 3-2, at 152 pounds. That bout swayed back and forth with Dacos riding out Johnson for the entire third period to hold on.

Mustangs sophomore Tristan Nardi started a string of four straight Mount Sinai wins when he beat Dylan Anderson, 19-6, at 160. And then it was Campo time. Top-ranked at 170, Campo came out and immediately hit a blast double leg takedown and pinned Jack LaValle in 19 seconds.

"I knew it would fire up our guys to get a quick pin,” said Campo, who is 37-2. “Everyone has a role on our team and they all contribute to these big wins.”

Feeding off the momentum, the Mustangs' Joe Goodrich pinned Anthony Giordano in 27 seconds at 182 to stretch the team lead to 32-10.

“We also had huge wins in the lightweights with Jack Tyrell, Derek Menechino and Brendan Goodrich,” Campo said. “It’s a whole team effort.”

Shoreham-Wading River coach Joe Condon was disappointed with the result but upbeat about his team.

“Mount Sinai deserved it, they came here and outwrestled us,” he said. “We have no excuses. The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic, the gym was alive. We’ll learn from it and our younger guys will benefit from the experience.”

Campo and his teammates are looking forward to a shot at a third straight state dual meet title.

“We want to finish what we started,” said Campo, who’s finished third and fifth in the individual state Division II tournament. “We have a great lineup.”