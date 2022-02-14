TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Suffolk Division 2 wrestling county champions for 2022

A look at the county champions in each weight class in Suffolk Division II for the 2021-22 season.

Credit: George A Faella

102 pounds: Tommy Aiello won by pin in 52 seconds.

Credit: George A Faella

110 pounds: Frank D'Elia of Port Jefferson won by decision, 7-0.

Credit: George A Faella

118 pounds: Glenn's Anthony Mirando won by default at the 4:20 mark.

Credit: George A Faella

126 pounds: Bayport-Blue Point's Max Gallagher won by pin at 2:35.

Credit: George A Faella

132 pounds: Mattituck's Joseph Sparacio won by pin at 3:54.

Credit: George A Faella

138 pounds: Bayport-Blue Point's Kyle Barber won by pin at 3:22.

Credit: George A Faella

145 pounds: Shoreham Wading River's Joe Steimel, right, won by default at 5:23.

Credit: George A Faella

152 pounds: Port Jefferson's Anthony Evangelista won by pin at 1:45.

Credit: George A Faella

160 pounds: Glenn's Joe Lacorte decisioned his opponent in the final, 5-2.

Credit: George A Faella

172 pounds: Glenn's Colin Presti pinned his opponent at 1:45.

Credit: George A Faella

189 pounds: Southampton's Brad Bockhaus won by a 5-4 decision.

Credit: George A Faella

215 pounds: Port Jefferson's Willy Rodriguez decisioned his opponent, 6-3.

Credit: George A Faella

285 pounds: Glenn's Melkin Chavez won by decision, 8-2.

Didn’t find what you were looking for?