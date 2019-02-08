TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
34° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Suffolk Division II wrestling championships

Print

Scenes from the Suffolk Division II wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Center Moriches.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Mt. Sinai's Matt Campo wins the 152lb weight Meet the Suffolk Division II wrestling champions Marcus Alaimo of Chaminade rolls during his second CHSAA bowling team championships Half Hollow Hills Ashley Brule dives during the Suffolk diving championships Great Neck South's Mandy Li won the girls High school photos of the month: February 2019 Chris Themelis of Manhasset drives against Spardley Jean-Baptiste Sewanhaka vs. Manhasset boys hoops Mayu Iio of Syosset competes in the girls Nassau Class A track and field championships Malik Edmead (1) of Deer Park drives to Deer Park vs. Bellport boys basketball Paris Clark #1 of Long Island Lutheran makes LI Lutheran vs. Brooklyn Nazareth girls basketball Runners start the girls 3,000 meter run during Nassau Class B track and field championships Danielle Whelan of Massapequa gathers spin momentum during Nassau Class A weight throw championships St. Anthony's Joe Schultz, left, wrestles Kellenberg's Robert CHSAA League championships Jaylen Trent #11 of Bellport goes up for Bellport vs. Smithtown East Deer Park's Maurice Henlon celebrates his pin over Suffolk League IV wrestling tournament Chris Pupa of Seaford rolls during the Nassau Nassau bowling team championships William Floyd High School cheerleaders compete in the Suffolk cheerleading competition Jake Eckerle of Commack, left, grabs the right Suffolk League II wrestling finals Sachem's Liam Beauchamp releases a good ball during Suffolk bowling team championships Jericho's Brian Li won the men's Epee at Nassau individual fencing championships Bellport's Emily Zahralbon wins the 1500 meter seeded Suffolk large and small school girls track championships Jevon Santos #11 of Elmont attempts a dunk Sewanhaka vs. Elmont boys basketball Eastport South Manor's Alexandra Giacolone (22) looks to ESM vs. Kings Park girls basketball Sean Ryan #1 of Northport takes the lead Suffolk boys large school track championships Isiah Barnes #2 of Elmont drives to the Manhasset vs. Elmont boys basketball Sachem North's Kennadie Hallum gets fouled on the Sachem North vs. Brentwood girls basketball