Northport's Matt Marlow wins first state wrestling title in school history

ALBANY — He’s the one.

Northport sophomore Matt Marlow became the Tigers first-ever state wrestling champion Saturday night at the New York State Division I wrestling championships at the MVP Arena.

Marlo secured a late takedown off an intense scramble for the 3-1 win over Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls to capture the 118-pound crown.

With the score tied at 1, Marlow attempted a single leg takedown as Crumpler scrambled away trying to counter the offensive. Marlow forced the action and came out on top for the two points with 12 seconds left for the dramatic win.

Matt Marlow of Northport scores a late takedown to secure a 3-1 victory over Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls to win the Div I-118 lb state title.

"It’s an amazing feeling to be the first state wrestling champion for my school," Marlow said. "I’m so happy and hopeful that it’ll motivate some other athletes in my school to join the wrestling program. This has been a lifelong goal for me."

Marlow improved to 39-1 on the season. His journey to the state final included a wild 2-0 win in overtime over Wantagh’s Joe Clem. In that win, Marlow gained a reversal in the third overtime to advance.

"He has an incredible work ethic and trains all year," said Northport coach Thad Alberti, in his eighth year as head coach and 20th with the program. "He’s a freshman All American and he seeks the best competition all over the country to get better."

The last Northport wrestler to reach the final was in 2003 when Rob Parker finished second at 160 pounds.

"I do a lot of work in the off season and my Dad takes me all over the country," Marlow said. "This not a four or five-month sport — it’s all year."

Eastport-South Manor’s Stephen Lukas shook off a right knee injury to win the 138-pound state title. Lukas built a 7-0 lead on Andrew Marchese of Washingtonville into the third period but could barely stand after he aggravated a lingering meniscus injury. The Eastport senior battled through a third period that saw Marchese close the gap.

"I really peaked in this tournament and was hitting all my moves," Lukas said. "I just had to gut it out for the final minute."

It was the 10th state champ in the past 10 years for Eastport-South Manor.

"This one was special because he’s been with me since he’s baby in our Kid wrestling program," Eastport-South Manor associate coach Garone said. "Stephen was technically sound throughout the tournament. He was an eighth seed, not given much of a chance. But he was on fire and hitting on all cylinders."

Lukas, who is committed to wrestle at Bucknell University, is a straight A student who made the school honor 16 consecutive times in high school.

"When they were reading all the accolades of the finalists like state champions and sectional winners, we wrote that Stephen was a 16-time Honor Roll student," Garone laughed. "He’s an academic champion and now a state wrestling champion."

Mount Sinai sophomore Brayden Fahrbach lost a tough 5-2 decision to top seeded Tyler Ferrara of Chenago Forks in the 126-pound final.