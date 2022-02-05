Sean Campbell is about as slick as they come on a wrestling mat. He’s quick, aggressive and wastes little time setting the tone in a bout.

Campbell used a snap down, spin behind move for a takedown and a 2-0 lead seven seconds into the 110-pound final of the Suffolk League III tournament Saturday. He controlled the bout from start to finish in a 12-3 win over highly regarded Lucas Cirlincione of Huntington for the title.

The Copiague junior improved to 27-1, his lone loss coming against defending CHSAA state champion Shane Meenahan of Chaminade at 118 pounds. Cirlincione’s record stands at an impressive 23-4.

The dominance in the bout earned Campbell the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler award.

"My sights are set on the county tournament and what I need to do to win it," said Campbell, who is currently ranked third. "I have the quickness and the toughness. My cardio has been good. Now it’s all about being mentally prepared, the mental side of getting through any adversity and winning. I’m working on that."

Campbell has come a long way in the past two years. He was an All-American at the national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, over the summer, placing eighth in the Greco-Roman style.

"He’s been wrestling five years and has a very good work ethic," Copiague coach Anthony Cipriano said. "He’s matured through the years, figuring it all out and he’s determined. He puts in a lot of practice time."

It is not uncommon for Campbell to squeeze in three workouts a day. Whether he’s with Savage Club in Huntington or training with Chaminade assistant coach Justin Accordino, a former Hofstra wrestling standout, Campbell is taking advantage of all opportunities.

"I want to be the best version of myself," he said. "I’m devoted to the sport. I’ve given up video games and hanging out with my friends to focus on wrestling. I’ve made sacrifices to train and to eat well. There are no shortcuts to win in wrestling."

Connetquot won the team title with 255.5 points and crowned six champions in the 13 weight classes.

Perhaps the most exciting bout of the finals came at 160 pounds, where junior Ryan Monahan of Connetquot and Zachary Zboray of Huntington brawled through a physically clean three periods. Zboray took a 3-2 lead with three near-fall points only to have Monahan gain a reversal for the 4-3 lead at the end of the second period.

Zboray chose top in the third period and turned Monahan to his back for a 6-4 lead with 27 seconds left. Ever so resilient, Monahan continued to battle and scored a reversal and three near fall points with five seconds left for a 9-6 comeback win. Monahan improved to 26-2.

"Easily my best win of the season," said Monahan, who had missed practice all week due to illness. "I was telling myself there is no way I’m losing the league title. He was so tough in top position, but I used a reversal against him in a win earlier this season. I knew I could do it again. This time it turned into a five-point move in the last few seconds."

The other Connetquot champs; Miguel Lozano decisioned Newfield’s Mike Mejia by technical fall at 118. Brandon Jarva recorded a reversal with 14 seconds left for a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Centereach’s Vin Evangelist at 138. Christian Paredes beat CJ Jones of Hills East, 8-4, at 145. Devin Shapiro pinned Newfield’s Christian Vaquiz in 3:57 at 152 and John Feramola edged Kaleef Riley of Huntington, 4-3, at 285.