Newsday’s annual look at the top 50 wrestlers on Long Island for this season, listed alphabetically.

Ray Adams, Calhoun, 118, Jr.

He is ranked second in Nassau in his weight class.

Braden Ainslie, Sayville, 160, Sr.

He recently defeated the top two ranked Suffolk wrestlers in his weight class.

Carlos Arango, Massapequa, 102, Sr.

He took third in Nassau as a sophomore.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cole Blatter, Comsewogue, 285, Sr.

He took sixth in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Mick Brown, St. Anthony’s, 152, Sr.

He took second in the CHSAA state tournament as a sophomore.

Benjamin Burkhardt, Wantagh, 102, Soph.

He is ranked third in Nassau in his weight class.

Jairo Caceres, Lindenhurst, 215, Sr.

He placed fourth in the Suffolk tournament as a sophomore.

Christian Cardenas, Division, 110, Sr.

He is ranked fourth in Nassau in his weight class.

Anthony Clem, Wantagh, 110, Soph.

He is ranked second in Nassau in his weight class.

Joseph Clem, Wantagh, 118, Soph.

He was a Nassau runner-up as an eighth-grader.

Anthony Conetta, Massapequa, 145, Sr.

He was a Nassau champion and took third in the state as a freshman.

Noah Corwin, Wantagh, 160, Jr.

He is the top-ranked wrestler in Nassau in his weight class.

Shane Dobbins, Plainedge, 102, Soph.

He is ranked second in Nassau in his weight class.

Brayden Fahrbach, Mt. Sinai, 118, Soph.

He placed third in the state as an eighth-grader.

Killian Foy, MacArthur, 138, Sr.

He is a two-time state place winner, taking fourth and second.

Mason Franklin, Long Beach, 102, Sr.

He is ranked fourth in Nassau in his weight class.

Max Gallagher, Bayport-Blue Point, 126, Jr.

He is a two-time state tournament place winner, taking second and third.

Eric Gedlin, Hewlett, 110, Sr.

He is currently ranked third in Nassau in his weight.

Michael Giugliano, Miller Place, 118, Jr.

He took fifth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jaiden Green, Bellport, 215, Jr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk as a freshman.

Matthew Hole, Islip, 145, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk in a different weight as a sophomore.

Justin Klein, Miller Place, 145, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk in a different weight as a sophomore.

Nick Lamorte, Rocky Point, 132, Jr.

He was a Suffolk champion as a freshman.

Christian Lievano, Ward Melville, 118, Sr.

He is a two-time Suffolk runner-up and took fourth place in the state as a sophomore.

Christefar Mableton, Bay Shore, 152, Sr.

He is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Jake Maiorano, Hewlett, 215, Sr.

He took third in Nassau as a sophomore.

Joseph Manfredi, Herricks, 110, Jr.

He was a state runner-up as an eighth-grader.

Mikey Manta, Hauppauge, 110, Sr.

He was a Suffolk champion and took third in the state as a sophomore.

Shane Meenaghan, Chaminade, 118, Jr.

He took seventh in the public school state tournament as a freshman.

Kyle Moore, Sr. Division,132, Sr.

He took third in Nassau as a sophomore.

Mack Murtha, Sayville, 172, Sr.

He took third place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jack Pickersgill, Sachem East, 152, Jr.

He is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Jackson Polo, Cold Spring Harbor, 145, Sr.

He took third in the state as a sophomore.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip, 285, Soph.

He defeated three league champs and was undefeated last season.

Miguel Rivera, Mepham, 285, Sr.

He is one of the top big men on Long Island.

Yidraw Rivera, Sayville, 138, Sr.

He is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Ben Rogers, Wantagh, 152, Sr.

He was Nassau champion and took sixth in the state as a sophomore.

Jack Roszko, Manhasset, 152, Sr.

He is a two-time Nassau place winner, having taken fourth and fifth.

Travis Shaver, Plainedge, 172, Sr.

He took fifth in Nassau as a sophomore.

Robbie Smith, Huntington, 215, Sr.

A very athletic heavyweight, he is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Joe Sparacio, Mattituck, 138, Sr.

He took fourth in the state as a freshman for Bayport-Blue Point.

John Tietjen, Sachem North, 110, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jake Trovato, Lindenhurst, 189, Sr.

He took fourth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jack Valentin, Long Beach, 138, Jr.

He is ranked fourth in Nassau in his weight class.

Frankie Volpe, Hauppauge, 152, Jr.

He was a Suffolk runner-up as a freshman.

Thomas Wagner, South Side/East Rockaway, 126, Sr.

He took fourth in Nassau as a sophomore.

Devin Walker, Brentwood, 132, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jared Weinhaus, Sachem East, 138, Sr.

He is a three-time Suffolk place winner including a champion as a freshman.

Keno Zachary, Syosset, 189, Jr.

He is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Nassau in his weight class.

Vincent Ziccardi, Kings Park, 126, Sr.

He was a Suffolk runner-up and took eighth in the state as a sophomore.