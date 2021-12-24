TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Top 50 wrestlers on Long Island for 2021-22 season

Massapequa's Carlos Arango wrestles Freeport's Angel Cazeras in
Mick Brown of St. Anthony's, top, battles Rocco
Joseph Clem of Wantagh (in black) attempts to
Massapequa's Anthony Conetta won his match against Freeport's
Brayden Fahrbach of Mount Sinai wrestles against Xavier
Killian Foy of MacArthur reacts after his victory
Michael Giugliano of Miller Place (right) in the
Rocky Point's Nick Lamorte wins the 113 pound
Christian Lievano of Ward Melville,in blue, wrestles against
Carlos Arango of Massapequa; Mick Brown of St. Anthony's; Joseph Clem of Wantagh; Anthony Conetta of Massapequa; Brayden Fahrbach of Mount Sinai; Killian Foy of MacArthur; Michael Giugliano of Miller Place; Nick Lamorte of Rocky Point; Christian Lievano of Ward Melville. 
By Andy Slawson andy.slawson@newsday.com @AndySlawson
Print

Newsday’s annual look at the top 50 wrestlers on Long Island for this season, listed alphabetically.

Ray Adams, Calhoun, 118, Jr.

He is ranked second in Nassau in his weight class.

Braden Ainslie, Sayville, 160, Sr.

He recently defeated the top two ranked Suffolk wrestlers in his weight class.

Carlos Arango, Massapequa, 102, Sr.

He took third in Nassau as a sophomore.

Cole Blatter, Comsewogue, 285, Sr.

He took sixth in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Mick Brown, St. Anthony’s, 152, Sr.

He took second in the CHSAA state tournament as a sophomore.

Benjamin Burkhardt, Wantagh, 102, Soph.

He is ranked third in Nassau in his weight class.

Jairo Caceres, Lindenhurst, 215, Sr.

He placed fourth in the Suffolk tournament as a sophomore.

Christian Cardenas, Division, 110, Sr.

He is ranked fourth in Nassau in his weight class.

Anthony Clem, Wantagh, 110, Soph.

He is ranked second in Nassau in his weight class.

Joseph Clem, Wantagh, 118, Soph.

He was a Nassau runner-up as an eighth-grader.

Anthony Conetta, Massapequa, 145, Sr.

He was a Nassau champion and took third in the state as a freshman.

Noah Corwin, Wantagh, 160, Jr.

He is the top-ranked wrestler in Nassau in his weight class.

Shane Dobbins, Plainedge, 102, Soph.

He is ranked second in Nassau in his weight class.

Brayden Fahrbach, Mt. Sinai, 118, Soph.

He placed third in the state as an eighth-grader.

Killian Foy, MacArthur, 138, Sr.

He is a two-time state place winner, taking fourth and second.

Mason Franklin, Long Beach, 102, Sr.

He is ranked fourth in Nassau in his weight class.

Max Gallagher, Bayport-Blue Point, 126, Jr.

He is a two-time state tournament place winner, taking second and third.

Eric Gedlin, Hewlett, 110, Sr.

He is currently ranked third in Nassau in his weight.

Michael Giugliano, Miller Place, 118, Jr.

He took fifth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jaiden Green, Bellport, 215, Jr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk as a freshman.

Matthew Hole, Islip, 145, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk in a different weight as a sophomore.

Justin Klein, Miller Place, 145, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk in a different weight as a sophomore.

Nick Lamorte, Rocky Point, 132, Jr.

He was a Suffolk champion as a freshman.

Christian Lievano, Ward Melville, 118, Sr.

He is a two-time Suffolk runner-up and took fourth place in the state as a sophomore.

Christefar Mableton, Bay Shore, 152, Sr.

He is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Jake Maiorano, Hewlett, 215, Sr.

He took third in Nassau as a sophomore.

Joseph Manfredi, Herricks, 110, Jr.

He was a state runner-up as an eighth-grader.

Hauppauge's Mikey Manta, blue uniform, facing off against
Shane Meenaghan of Chaminade raises his arm after
Jackson Polo of Cold Spring Harbor has the
FreeportÕs Myles Norris (left) goes for the single
Wantagh's Ben Rogers is declared the winner over
Bayport Blue Point's Joe Sparacio (right) wrestles Shoreham
Frankie Volpe (Hauppauge) won over Sean Beatty (Patchogue-Medford)
Jared Weinhaus Sachem East vs Gregor McNeil, Hilton
Joseph Petrone (Huntington) lost to Vincent Ziccardi (Kings
Mikey Manta of Hauppauge; Shane Meenaghan of Chaminade; Jackson Polo of Cold Spring Harbor; Miguel Rivera of Mepham; Ben Rogers of Wantagh; Joe Sparacio of Bayport-Blue Point; Frankie Volpe of Hauppauge; Jared Weinhaus of Sachem East; Joseph Petrone of Huntington. 

Mikey Manta, Hauppauge, 110, Sr.

He was a Suffolk champion and took third in the state as a sophomore.

Shane Meenaghan, Chaminade, 118, Jr.

He took seventh in the public school state tournament as a freshman.

Kyle Moore, Sr. Division,132, Sr.

He took third in Nassau as a sophomore.

Mack Murtha, Sayville, 172, Sr.

He took third place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jack Pickersgill, Sachem East, 152, Jr.

He is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Jackson Polo, Cold Spring Harbor, 145, Sr.

He took third in the state as a sophomore.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip, 285, Soph.

He defeated three league champs and was undefeated last season.

Miguel Rivera, Mepham, 285, Sr.

He is one of the top big men on Long Island.

Yidraw Rivera, Sayville, 138, Sr.

He is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Ben Rogers, Wantagh, 152, Sr.

He was Nassau champion and took sixth in the state as a sophomore.

Jack Roszko, Manhasset, 152, Sr.

He is a two-time Nassau place winner, having taken fourth and fifth.

Travis Shaver, Plainedge, 172, Sr.

He took fifth in Nassau as a sophomore.

Robbie Smith, Huntington, 215, Sr.

A very athletic heavyweight, he is ranked third in Suffolk in his weight class.

Joe Sparacio, Mattituck, 138, Sr.

He took fourth in the state as a freshman for Bayport-Blue Point.

John Tietjen, Sachem North, 110, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jake Trovato, Lindenhurst, 189, Sr.

He took fourth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jack Valentin, Long Beach, 138, Jr.

He is ranked fourth in Nassau in his weight class.

Frankie Volpe, Hauppauge, 152, Jr.

He was a Suffolk runner-up as a freshman.

Thomas Wagner, South Side/East Rockaway, 126, Sr.

He took fourth in Nassau as a sophomore.

Devin Walker, Brentwood, 132, Sr.

He took sixth place in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Jared Weinhaus, Sachem East, 138, Sr.

He is a three-time Suffolk place winner including a champion as a freshman.

Keno Zachary, Syosset, 189, Jr.

He is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Nassau in his weight class.

Vincent Ziccardi, Kings Park, 126, Sr.

He was a Suffolk runner-up and took eighth in the state as a sophomore.

TEAM RANKINGS

As of Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

1. Wantagh

2. Miller Place

3. Massapequa

4. Brentwood

5. St. Anthony’s

6. Hewlett

7. Long Beach

8. Islip

9. Patchogue-Medford

10. Connetquot

11. Longwood

12. MacArthur

13. Chaminade

14. Shoreham-Wading River

15. Sayville

More high schools

Riverhead guard C.J. Spruill dribbles through mid court,
Photos: Brentwood vs. Riverhead boys basketball
John Downing of Chaminade gets ready to complete
LI Class of 2022 college commitments
Kings Park's AJ Petraitis puts up the shot
Photos: Kings Park vs. Amityville boys basketball
Islip's Jared Spahan defeats Sayville's Josh Copobianco in
Top high school sports photos: December 2021
Laura Luikart of Smithtown West (24) and Nicole
Photos: Smithtown West vs. Smithtown East girls hoops
Half Hollow Hills East's Adam Kirschenblatt (30) moves
Photos: Hills East vs. Copiague boys hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?