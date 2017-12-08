Top 10 wrestlers to watch on Long Island
These are the top 10 wrestlers to watch from Nassau and Suffolk.
Dylan Ryder, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr.
Ryder went 41-1 last season en route to Suffolk and state titles at 106 pounds. As a sophomore, Ryder was a Suffolk champ and state runner-up. Has a career mark of 84-3.
Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor, Jr.
A three-time state champion and four-time state finalist, Busiello had a 47-1 record at 120. The six-time Super 32 Tournament champion has a career record of 195-8.
Justin Vines, Wantagh, Sr.
A two-time Nassau champion, went 49-3 and won a state title at 126. Vines was fourth in the state as a sophomore, and has a career record of 162-18.
Jacori Teemer, Long Beach, Sr.
Four-time Nassau and state champion. Attempting to become the second wrestler in the state (and first from Long Island) to win five state crowns. Was 29-1 at 132, and is 170-5 for his career.
Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge, Sr.
He went 41-2 at 138 and was a state runner-up. He was also second in the state as a freshman. The senior has a career record of 188-13.
Deonte Wilson, Amityville, Sr.
The defending Suffolk champ and state runner-up at 285 pounds went 36-4. Wilson was a state qualifier as a sophomore. He has a career record of 135-21.
Anthony Sciotto, Rocky Point, Sr.
Suffolk champ at 113 and third in the state with a 45-3 mark. Fifth in the state as a sophomore at 99 pounds. Sciotto is 147-24 for his career.
Jordan Titus, Center Moriches, Fr.
Titus was the Suffolk Division II champion and state runner-up at 99 pounds as an eighth grader for the Red Devils. Titus lost the state final match in overtime.
Jack Bokina, Mattituck, Sr.
Was the Suffolk Division II champ and state runner-up at 126 when he sported a 47-4 record. The three-time state placewinner has a career record of 159-35.
Luke Bokina, Mattituck, Sr.
Was a state qualifier as a sophomore. Last season, went 48-7 and was the Suffolk Division II champ and state runner-up at 120. Overall, has a career record of 144-33.