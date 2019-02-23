TODAY'S PAPER
Uniondale's Xavier Pommells beats friend Mike Blando in state wrestling semifinal

Uniondale's Xavier Pommells celebrates during the Nassau Division

Uniondale's Xavier Pommells celebrates during the Nassau Division I semifinals held at LIU Post, Brookville, New York, on Sunday Feb. 10, 2019. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
ALBANY — Seventh-seeded Xavier Pommells (Uniondale) earned a takedown with time winding down in the third period for a 7-6 decision over sixth-seeded Mike Blando (Massapequa), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I, 132-pound weight class.

He'll wrestle No. 5 Alex Samson (Victor) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

Pommells, who also defeated Blando in the county championship, acknowledged his good friend and rival in Nassau by raising his hand to the air with his own at the conclusion of the match.

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

