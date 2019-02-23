TODAY'S PAPER
Uniondale's Xavier Pommels beats friend Mike Blando in state wrestling semifinal

Uniondale's Xavier Pommels raises the arm of Mike

Uniondale's Xavier Pommels raises the arm of Mike Blando of Massapequa, a friend and rival of his, after Pommels beat Blando in a Division I 132-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
ALBANY — Seventh-seeded Xavier Pommels (Uniondale) earned a takedown with time winding down in the third period for a 7-6 decision over sixth-seeded Mike Blando (Massapequa), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I, 132-pound weight class.

He'll wrestle No. 5 Alex Samson (Victor) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

Pommels, who also defeated Blando in the county championship, acknowledged his good friend and rival in Nassau by raising his hand to the air with his own at the conclusion of the match.

