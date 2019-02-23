ALBANY — Seventh-seeded Xavier Pommels (Uniondale) earned a takedown with time winding down in the third period for a 7-6 decision over sixth-seeded Mike Blando (Massapequa), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I, 132-pound weight class.

He'll wrestle No. 5 Alex Samson (Victor) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

Pommels, who also defeated Blando in the county championship, acknowledged his good friend and rival in Nassau by raising his hand to the air with his own at the conclusion of the match.