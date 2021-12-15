Zach Miller never thinks twice about it. He’ll wrestle at whatever weight class his coaches and teammates need him to.

And he can win at nearly any of those classes.

The Islip sophomore recorded a 21-6 technical fall victory as Islip defeated host Sayville, 36-29, in Suffolk League VI wrestling Wednesday. Miller defeated James Miller at 145 pounds as Zach Miller is one of the top wrestlers in the county at 138 pounds.

"He’s a team guy, he does anything and everything for his teammates," coach KC Beach said. "He’s a great leader and great teammate in the room and obviously that’s what great teammates do. They step up when they are called upon."

"I wanted the pin for the team," Miller said. "I bumped up a weight class, but I just made sure I kept scoring and kept putting on points."

Miller was one of seven Islip wrestlers to record victories Wednesday, including Mora Peterson, who won via forfeit at 110 pounds and became the first female wrestler to record a win in program history, Beach said.

Peterson, a sophomore, admits she wished the win would come in action rather than forfeit. But she’s still proud of being a part of history.

"It feels good, it’s definitely something different," Peterson said. "I thought I was going to be on the mat today, so that’s a little bit of a bummer."

"She loves to compete, she doesn’t shy away from anything," Beach said. "She loves challenges so I know she would have wanted it a different way, but I’m glad she got her first victory and hopefully many more."

Matt Hole picked up a last-second victory over Jamisen Colongione with a 3-1 decision seconds before the final horn for Islip (3-0). Hole battled cramping throughout the match but fought through for the win.

"He’s a gritty wrestler," Beach said. "He has a lot of heart. He’s one of those guys where you know he’s going to give you everything’s he’s got on the mat."

Braden Ainslie defeated Tom Andria, 4-2, after breaking a tie at 2 in the final seconds of the third round in a matchup of two of the top 160 pounders in Suffolk. Ainslie had one of the six wins for Sayville (1-2).

Jared Spahn (132 pounds), Carter White (215) and Evan Cataldo (285) won via pin for Islip. Jack Whitehouse (102) won by an 8-0 major decision for Islip.

"We rely on our big people, but it’s not like it’s just three people," Miller said. "It’s the whole team contributing and putting up points for us."