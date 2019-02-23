Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor wrestled Tyler Kellison of Jamesville-Dewitt in the Division I 126-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Tyler Kellison of Jamesville-Dewitt in the Division I 126-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Tyler Kellison of Jamesville-Dewitt in the Division I 126-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Tyler Kellison of Jamesville-Dewitt in the Division I 126-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Tyler Kellison of Jamesville-Dewitt in the Division I 126-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.