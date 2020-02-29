TODAY'S PAPER
Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor celebrates the win
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Eastport-South Manor's Zach Redding earns Suffolk Division I state wrestling championship

Eastport-South Manor's Zach Redding earned a Suffolk Division I state wrestling championship on Saturday in Albany.

