Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk Police representatives will announce this afternoon that Wyandanch High School will receive an $150,000 grant and additional private funding so that it can operate its regular high school sports program this year, sources said.

A press conference featuring Bellone, Suffolk police chief Stuart Cameron and deputy commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis and philanthropist Steve Castleton is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Hauppauge.

Administrators at the Wyandanch school district need to raise $300,000 in private donations to keep the high school’s sports program running this year.

Districts operating on contingency budgets are permitted to use private funds for programs not in their budget — in this case varsity and junior varsity sports — as long as enough money has been raised to cover all expenses ahead of time, according to Jay Worona, general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association.