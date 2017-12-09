TODAY'S PAPER
Hillsman, Howard lift No. 21 A&M women past C Arkansas 72-61

By The Associated Press
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - (AP) -- Khaalia Hillsman scored half of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, Anriel Howard tied the Texas A&M record for career double-doubles and the No. 21 Aggies pulled away from Central Arkansas for a 72-61 win on Saturday.

Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds to tie Daniel Gant and Kelsey Bone with 19 double-doubles, one ahead of Hillsman. Hillsman, who was 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, had three blocks to move into a tie with Gant for sixth on the Aggie list with 107.

A&M (8-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 49-46 lead but the Sugar Bears (5-3) got 3-pointers from Antonija Bozic and Angel Williams on their first two possessions to close within 54-52. It was still a four-point game after Taylor Sells had back-to-back baskets for Central Arkansas. Then Hillsman had six-points in an 8-0 run while the Sugar Bears were missing six-straight shots to decide the game.

Taylor Baudoin had 18 points and Sells 15 for the Sugar Bears, whose other two losses were to Top 15 teams Baylor and Tennessee.

By The Associated Press
