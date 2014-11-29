TODAY'S PAPER
Jaromir Jagr leading rival scorer at Nassau Coliseum

Jaromir Jagr of the New Jersey Devils skates

Jaromir Jagr of the New Jersey Devils skates in the first period against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By ARTHUR STAPLE arthur.staple@newsday.com
Jaromir Jagr wasn't sure of his exact point totals at Nassau Coliseum, but he certainly knew he's had quite a run there.

"It's too bad they have to move," Jagr said with his usual grin before the Islanders' 3-1 victory over his Devils Saturday night.

Too bad for Jagr, certainly -- according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the leading scorer among visitors to Nassau Coliseum with 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 51 games.

It's the visiting arena where Jagr, the sixth-leading scorer in NHL history, has produced the most. It's a combination of his longevity (this is his 23rd season), his proximity to the Islanders (with 21 of those seasons played in the same division as the Islanders) and the simple fact that Jagr has been visiting the Coliseum with good teams against some inferior Islanders squads since the early 1990s.

"I was pretty lucky in this building," he said. "I've scored a lot of goals, had a lot of points here. I think it's more to do with the way [the Islanders] play -- they play a lot of fast games, wide open -- than the building. I don't really know why."

Mario Lemieux, Jagr's longtime teammate with the Penguins, put up big numbers at the Coliseum with 18 goals and 33 assists in 24 games. Of other active players, Sidney Crosby (12-21-33 in 21 games) and Alex Ovechkin (13-6-19 in 20 games) are worth noting, but with the Isles leaving after the season, no one will approach Jagr's totals.

The Devils will visit the Coliseum one more time (Dec. 15).

Jagr scored his 700th goal at the Coliseum last season, perhaps the last milestone of his impressive career. He has 1,770 points, one behind Marcel Dionne for fifth in NHL history and 28 behind fourth-place Ron Francis, but unless the 42-year-old has another season in him, he might not make it beyond 1,800 points.

He's kept an eye on the Islanders of late, especially since they acquired Johnny Boychuk, Jagr's Boston Bruins teammate for the stretch run and drive to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013.

"Him and [Nick] Leddy helped that team a lot," Jagr said. "It's two very good players. They always have a very, very good offense, but now they got some good players on defense."

