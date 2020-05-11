While the NHL continues to strategize on how to resume games, its top minor-league affiliate has cancelled the rest of its season and playoffs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outgoing AHL president and chief executive officer David Andrews announced on Monday the league’s board of governors voted to cancel the remainder of its regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” the 31-team league said in a statement. “The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

“The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

It will mark the first time since the AHL’s formation in 1936 that the Calder Cup will not be awarded.

The AHL announced its standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, when play was halted, will be considered final and official and serve as the basis for determining the league’s awards.

The ECHL, the NHL’s second-tier minor-league affiliate, cancelled the remainder of its season on March 15.

The NHL also halted play on March 12 but has remained hopeful it will be able to resume play if health and governmental officials give it the green light. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league could wait until deep into the summer to re-start play and that the start of the 2020-21 season could be pushed back to December.

It’s very likely any games the NHL might be able to play this season would be held without fans in the building. The NHL, at least, would be able to salvage some television revenue.

It’s not clear whether the AHL would be able to resume games next season if fans were not allowed into the arenas, given the league’s reliance on ticket and other facility-related revenue. That would be a decision made by the AHL’s board of governors.

A source told Newsday on Saturday that the NHL’s return-to-play scenarios have been narrowed to two and the timing of when games can resume – if they do – likely determine which format is used.

The first scenario includes 24 teams. Under this plan, the top four teams would play for playoff seeding and the bottom teams would have postseason play-in games.

The second plan would include just 16 teams heading straight into the playoffs with no regular-season games salvaged.

The NHL is hoping to be able to re-open its practice facilities to small-group workouts by the end of this month provided officials say it’s safe to do so.