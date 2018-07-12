The NHL arbitration hearings are set. But the likelihood is that deals get worked out before the Rangers and Islanders face off against their restricted free agents.

The NHL Players Association on Thursday released a list of 39 salary arbitration hearings set between July 20-Aug 4. The Islanders’ Brock Nelson is scheduled for Aug. 3. Tthe Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey (July 30), Brady Skjei (July 31) and Kevin Hayes (Aug. 2) also are on the docket.

But the sides can continue talking until the hearing, and, typically, a middle ground is found before an arbitrator rules on either a one- or two-year deal. For example, the Jets on Thursday avoided arbitration with Connor Hellebuyck by agreeing to a six-year, $37-million deal with their No. 1 goalie.

Nelson, a 26-year-old center coming off a three-year, $7.5-million deal, received a $3.5-million qualifying offer from the Islanders.

For the Rangers, Hayes, also a 26-year-old center coming off a two-year, $5.2-million deal, received a $2.6-million qualifying offer. Skjei, a 24-year-old defenseman coming off a three-year, $2.78-million deal, and Vesey, a 25-year-old left wing coming off a two-year, $7.55-million deal, both received qualifying offers of $874,125.

The last arbitration hearings for both teams came in 2007, the Islanders with Trent Hunter and the Rangers with Sean Avery and Nikolay Zherdev.