TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Arbitration hearings set for Isles, Rangers restricted free agents

Brady Skjei #76 of the Rangers moves the

Brady Skjei #76 of the Rangers moves the puck past Brock Nelson #29 of the Islanders during the third period at Madison Square Garden on April 7, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com
Print

The NHL arbitration hearings are set. But the likelihood is that deals get worked out before the Rangers and Islanders face off against their restricted free agents.

The NHL Players Association on Thursday released a list of 39 salary arbitration hearings set between July 20-Aug 4. The Islanders’ Brock Nelson is scheduled for Aug. 3. Tthe Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey (July 30), Brady Skjei (July 31) and Kevin Hayes (Aug. 2) also are on the docket.

But the sides can continue talking until the hearing, and, typically, a middle ground is found before an arbitrator rules on either a one- or two-year deal. For example, the Jets on Thursday avoided arbitration with Connor Hellebuyck by agreeing to a six-year, $37-million deal with their No. 1 goalie.

Nelson, a 26-year-old center coming off a three-year, $7.5-million deal, received a $3.5-million qualifying offer from the Islanders.

For the Rangers, Hayes, also a 26-year-old center coming off a two-year, $5.2-million deal, received a $2.6-million qualifying offer. Skjei, a 24-year-old defenseman coming off a three-year, $2.78-million deal, and Vesey, a 25-year-old left wing coming off a two-year, $7.55-million deal, both received qualifying offers of $874,125.

The last arbitration hearings for both teams came in 2007, the Islanders with Trent Hunter and the Rangers with Sean Avery and Nikolay Zherdev.

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com

New York Sports

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits Oakley arrested in casino on gambling fraud charge
Mets relief pitcher Tyler Bashlor delivers a pitch Bashlor keeps it simple in transition from minors
Former Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams, center, plays the Bernie Williams sees more power in current Yankees
New York Mets pinch hitter Brandon Nimmo hits Nimmo's walk-off HR wins it for Mets in 10
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, center, greets teammate Gray tosses 6 scoreless, Yanks belt 3 homers
Mets pinch hitter Brandon Nimmo watches his walk-off Nimmo adds lightness to Mets’ dark day