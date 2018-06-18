Barry Trotz is hitting the free-agent market.

The Stanley Cup-winning coach announced on Monday he was resigning from the Washington Capitals after leading them to their first NHL title less than two weeks ago.

Currently, the Islanders are the only NHL team without a coach. New president and general manager Lou Lamoriello still is conducting his search to replace Doug Weight, who was relieved of his duties on June 5.

Trotz, who turns 56 next month, spent the past four seasons behind the Capitals’ bench and previously was the Predators’ coach from 1998 to 2014.

“After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as Head Coach of the Washington Capitals,” Trotz said in a statement released by the team. “When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital. We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans.”

Trotz will become the first coach not to return to his team immediately after leading it to the Stanley Cup since Scotty Bowman retired after the Red Wings won in 2002.

Mike Keenan left the Rangers after winning the Stanley Cup in 1994 to become GM/coach of the Blues.

Trotz certainly has a chance to cash in on his success and is expected to seek a salary placing him among the NHL’s highest-paid coaches.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Maple Leafs’ Mike Babcock currently sets the bar among NHL coaches with his reported $6.25 million annual salary. The Blackhawks’ Joel Quenneville makes a reported $6 million per season and the Canadiens’ Claude Julien is earning a reported $5 million annually.

Like Trotz, Quenneville, Babcock and Julien have all won at least one Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, another veteran NHL coach came off the market on Monday when Dave Tippett was hired as a senior adviser for the Tod Leiweke-run group trying to secure an expansion franchise in Seattle.