TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Blues vs. Bruins

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at TD Garden.

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo celebrates his goal
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo, left, and Boston Bruins
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo, left, and Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, right, of Finland, defend against St. Louis Blues' Sammy Blais, center, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, left, delivers a
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, left, delivers a hit to Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Sweden, tangles
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Sweden, tangles with Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right,
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, dives to
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, dives to the ice to defend against Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

Boston Bruins' Noel Acciari, left, checks St. Louis
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Bruins' Noel Acciari, left, checks St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn, right, during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, and
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, and Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, of the Czech Republic, chase the puck behind the net during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Pat Maroon tangles with Boston
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues' Pat Maroon tangles with Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, right, of Slovakia, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, defends
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, defends against Boston Bruins' David Krejci, of the Czech Republic, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, foreground, shoots against
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, foreground, shoots against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, but does not score during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) turns
Photo Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) turns the puck aside in front of Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, carries the
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, carries the puck as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, defends the net during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, foreground, defends
Photo Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, foreground, defends against Boston Bruins' Marcus Johansson, left, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev, rear, of Russia,
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev, rear, of Russia, and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand collide during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

A shot by St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

A shot by St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly settles in the net behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, for the first goal during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, right, defends against
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, right, defends against Boston Bruins' Marcus Johansson, of Sweden, during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, center, celebrates his
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Alex Pietrangelo, left, Sammy Blais, rear, and Jay Bouwmeester, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, turns
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, turns the puck aside in front of Boston Bruins' Marcus Johansson, left, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Joel Edmundson, left, and Ivan
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

St. Louis Blues' Joel Edmundson, left, and Ivan Barbashev, right, of Russia, try to take the puck from Boston Bruins' Sean Kuraly, center, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

The Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, center, celebrates his goal
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

The Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left, and Alex Pietrangelo, right. during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Bruins on Wednesday in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, right, watches his
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, right, watches his shot sail into the net behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, and Matt Grzelcyk during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, stops
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, stops a shot by Boston Bruins' Marcus Johansson, right, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees speaks to Inconsistent rotation a concern for the Yankees 
Mets third baseman Todd Frazier bats in the How Mets are using VR tech to prepare for opponents
The Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, looks to pass Shorthanded Liberty top Lynx for second straight win
Jets general manager Joe Douglas watches during a Joe Douglas makes his first move as Jets GM
Kevin Durant of the Warriors is assisted off Durant's future uncertain after Achilles surgery 
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis reacts after scoring against Agent, Calipari talk up Knicks as Davis landing spot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search