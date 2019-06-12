Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Blues vs. Bruins

The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at TD Garden.

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo, left, and Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, right, of Finland, defend against St. Louis Blues' Sammy Blais, center, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, left, delivers a hit to Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Sweden, tangles with Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, dives to the ice to defend against Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

Boston Bruins' Noel Acciari, left, checks St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn, right, during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, and Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, of the Czech Republic, chase the puck behind the net during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Pat Maroon tangles with Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, right, of Slovakia, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, defends against Boston Bruins' David Krejci, of the Czech Republic, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, foreground, shoots against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, but does not score during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) turns the puck aside in front of Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, carries the puck as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, defends the net during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, foreground, defends against Boston Bruins' Marcus Johansson, left, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev, rear, of Russia, and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand collide during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

A shot by St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly settles in the net behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, for the first goal during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, right, defends against Boston Bruins' Marcus Johansson, of Sweden, during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Alex Pietrangelo, left, Sammy Blais, rear, and Jay Bouwmeester, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, turns the puck aside in front of Boston Bruins' Marcus Johansson, left, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Joel Edmundson, left, and Ivan Barbashev, right, of Russia, try to take the puck from Boston Bruins' Sean Kuraly, center, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.

The Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left, and Alex Pietrangelo, right. during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Bruins on Wednesday in Boston.

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, right, watches his shot sail into the net behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, and Matt Grzelcyk during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.