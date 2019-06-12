TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Blues beat Bruins in Game 7 for franchise's first Stanley Cup

The Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Brayden Schenn,

The Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, and Brayden Schenn, right, mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, to celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston.  Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — Ryan O'Reilly scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and their first NHL championship.

Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. The Blues woke up on New Year's morning with the worst record in the league but won 30 of their final 49 regular-season games and soared through the playoffs to reach the final for the first time since 1970.

Coach Craig Berube, who took over when Mike Yeo was fired in November, is the fourth coach in the past 11 years hired in midseason to lead his team to the NHL title.

Matt Grzelcyk scored the Bruins' only goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots for Boston.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees speaks to Inconsistent rotation a concern for the Yankees 
Mets third baseman Todd Frazier bats in the How Mets are using VR tech to prepare for opponents
The Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, looks to pass Shorthanded Liberty top Lynx for second straight win
Jets general manager Joe Douglas watches during a Joe Douglas makes his first move as Jets GM
Kevin Durant of the Warriors is assisted off Durant's future uncertain after Achilles surgery 
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis reacts after scoring against Agent, Calipari talk up Knicks as Davis landing spot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search