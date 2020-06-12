Unnamed Boston Bruins player tests positive for coronavirus

The Boston Bruins announced on Friday that one of its players had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the unnamed player subsequently tested negative twice and remains asymptomatic.

This brings the overall total to 10 known positive coronavirus cases among NHL players since April as the league pushes ahead with plans to resume its season that was paused on March 12 in response to the pandemic.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said on a Zoom teleconference with the media after the announcement was released that the player had not entered the team’s practice facility.

“Subsequent testing from the original positive test is a requirement and continued testing for that player and all of our players is also a requirement,” Sweeney said. “Quarantining is also a requirement. So those players from contact tracing as well as the original positive tested player have not used the facility and they won’t until they’re tested next week.”

Bruins players returned to the team’s practice facility on Wednesday as part of the NHL’s Phase 2 reopening. Starting Monday, teams were allowed to open their practice rinks to small-group workouts — no more than six players at one time — without coaches.

On Thursday, the NHL announced formal training camps (Phase 3) would open on July 10. There is no date set yet for the resumption of games (Phase 4).

“Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan requires all players to be tested for COVID-19 prior to using the team’s facilities,” the Bruins said in a statement. “As part of this process, the Bruins were advised that a player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“All Bruins players who have returned to this point during Phase 2 have now returned negative test results.”

Last week, the Penguins announced one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, adding the unnamed player was not in Pittsburgh.

In April, five Ottawa Senators players and three from the Colorado Avalanche were announced as having tested positive.