ST. LOUIS — The Boston Bruins have taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 win in St. Louis.

Patrice Bergeron opened the scoring on a power play in the first period and Boston jumped to a 4-0 lead before Ivan Barbashev put the Blues on the board 11:05 into the second period. Torey Krug answered for Boston just 1:07 later and that was it for Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. He was pulled after giving up five goals on 19 shots.

Colton Parayko added a goal for St. Louis early in the third period, but it was too little, too late as the Bruins clamped down and added two more scores.

Game 4 is Monday night in St. Louis.