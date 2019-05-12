TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Bruins dominate Hurricanes with six goals, take 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins celebrates

Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with teammates after scoring a second period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

By The Associated Press
Print

Bruins thump Hurricanes 6-2, take 2-0 lead in East finals

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored twice — his first career multigoal game — and Tuukka Rask made 21 saves Sunday to lead the Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes and a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Connor Clifton had his first career NHL goal, Jake DeBrusk, David Backes and Danton Heinen also connected, and Torey Krug and Charlie Coyle had three assists apiece. The Bruins have won five straight games and need two more wins to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in nine seasons.

Petr Mrazek stopped just 19 shots. Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen scored after Carolina fell behind 6-0 in the third period and deprived Rask of a seventh career postseason shutout.

The series moves to Carolina for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The Hurricanes need to win at least one to force a fifth game back in Boston on Saturday night.

The Bruins won 5-2 in Game 1, but the Hurricanes led early in the third period and it was still 3-2 with 4 minutes to play.

This one wasn't ever close.

Nearly a half century after Bobby Orr soared through the air on Mother's Day to finish off the 1970 Stanley Cup, the Hall of Famer was in the building as a pregame hype man known as the banner captain. The crowd gave him a standing ovation, and the team responded as well.

Grzelcyk and DeBrusk scored late in the first, and Clifton made it 3-0 early in the second. With two minutes left in the middle period and Boston back on the  power play, Danton Heinen took a long pass out of the Boston zone from Marcus Johansson and drew two defenders with him before sliding it into the slot.

Grzelcyk slipped the puck over to his backhand and beat Mrazek to make it 4-0. Backes scored 1:10 into the third period, leaving Mrazek looking over to the bench to see if he would be replaced. Heinen finished on a feed from Patrice Bergeron to give Boston a six-goal lead with 15 minutes left before Williams got Carolina on the scoreboard.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario rounds third base on Callaway sees progress from Rosario at the plate
Heavy rain at Citi Field postponed Sunday's game Mets-Marlins postponed due to inclement weather
Thairo Estrada #30 of the New York Yankees Lights go out at Trop, but no power outage for Yanks
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees Tanaka outpitches Snell, Yanks top Rays to win series
Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils Knicks' best chance in lottery is the fifth pick
Ally Kennedy #30 of Stony Brook drives up SBU women eliminated by No. 1 seed Maryland
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search