Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Capitals vs. Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3, in Game 5 to win their first-ever Stanley Cup on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, kisses the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals team owner Ted Leonsis hoists the Stanley Cup after after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, celebrates as the Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the Stanley Cup on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Members of the Washington Capitals celebrate as Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron skates away as the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the Stanley Cup Thursday in Las Vegas.

Members of the Washington Capitals celebrate as they defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the Stanley Cup Thursday in Las Vegas.

Spectators react after a goal by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, top center, flops as he tries to stop a shot during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, left, celebrates his goal, in front of center Chandler Stephenson during the third period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron, center, tussles with Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos, right, before scoring on Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron celebrates his goal during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch tussle during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar, right, celebrates a goal by left wing David Perron as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, left, lies on the ice during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, of Russia, celebrates his goal with right wing T.J. Oshie during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, left, scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, left, gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, and defenseman Nate Schmidt defend their goal during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, left, is scored on by after a puck was deflected off of a skate during the second period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas. Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, not seen, was credited with the goal.

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson, left, collides with Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, warms up before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, right, stops a shot with his stick as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, reaches in and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury defends during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky, left, collides with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault warms up before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, below, stops a shot as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin stands next to him during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights line up for the national anthem before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday in Las Vegas.