LAS VEGAS — The Washington Capitals won eight games as an expansion franchise in 1974-75, still the worst season in NHL history.

They arrived in the Stanley Cup Final 42 years later to face history’s best expansion team in any sport. The Vegas Golden Knights crashed hockey’s biggest party less than a year after creating a roster in the expansion draft.

It turns out the party really does end at some point in Las Vegas, though, but this time only for the home team.

Washington erased a third-period deficit with two goals in less than three minutes and survived a late Vegas push to win the Stanley Cup with a 4-3 victory in Game 5. The Capitals lost the opening contest, then won four consecutive games to end their championship drought.

Alex Ovechkin is finally a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his storied 13-year career. Ovechkin, who scored his 15th of the playoffs in Game 5, also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff most valuable player throughout the four rounds of the playoffs.

Ovechkin winning a Cup felt fated from when the Capitals drafted him first overall in 2004. Despite 607 goals on his way to the Hall of Fame, the Cup eluded Ovechkin year after year as the Capitals built a resume of staggering playoff failure.

Washington’s captain netted a franchise-record 15 goals in the playoffs, but for perhaps the first time, he received plenty of help from his teammates.

Evgeny Kuznetsov led all scorers in the playoffs with 32 points, including an assist on the Capitals first goal of the night. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom combined for 44 points, and John Carlson and Matt Niskanen steadied a blue-line group that stifled Vegas over the last four games.

Capitals center Lars Eller scored the game-winning goal with just under eight minutes remaining. Eller battled for position near the crease and after Marc-Andre Fleury (29 saves) stopped a shot from Brett Connolly, the puck fell right behind the netminder. Eller reached behind him and swept it into the net for a lead the Capitals would not give back.

Devante Smith-Pelly tied the game at 9:52 of the third — he started the opportunity on a strong forecheck that created a turnover in the right corner, then wheeled to the front of the net and wrapped a deflected puck around an outstretched Fleury to knot it at 3.

Washington led twice in the second period, but Vegas grinded its way to a lead at the end of the frame on goals by Nate Schmidt, David Perron and Reilly Smith.

Schmidt and Perron both scored unlikely tying goals that Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (28 saves) stood little chance of stopping. Schmidt’s seemingly harmless toss into traffic midway through the second period redirected past Holtby off the skate of Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, tying the game at 1 at 9:40. The goal was Schmidt’s first point of the series.

Perron actually scored from his backside for the second Vegas goal. Following a power-play tally by Ovechkin that put Washington back in front 34 seconds after Schmidt’s goal, Vegas defenseman Colin Miller slid a shot from the left point that Tomas Tatar deflected toward Holtby.

Behind Holtby was Perron, who had been shoved toward the goalie’s legs and into the net by Washington defenseman Christian Djoos. Holtby fell and the puck floated right by him to knot the game at 2 at 12:56.