Eastern Conference Final Game 7: Capitals vs. Lightning

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Washington Capitals in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Amalie Arena. The winner advances to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) and
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fight during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, front, moves the
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, front, moves the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates a
Photo Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

A shot by Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin goes
Photo Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

A shot by Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin goes past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for a goal during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) attempts a
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) attempts a shot as he is defended by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn, right, and
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn, right, and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson fight during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, passes the
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, passes the puck as he is defended by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, left, during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn, left, and
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn, left, and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fight during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammate defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov, left, and Tom Wilson
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov, left, and Tom Wilson (43) fight against Tampa Bay Lightning's Braydon Coburn, second from right, and Victor Hedman, right, during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

