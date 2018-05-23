Eastern Conference Final Game 7: Capitals vs. Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Washington Capitals in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Amalie Arena. The winner advances to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fight during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, front, moves the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

A shot by Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin goes past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for a goal during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) attempts a shot as he is defended by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, passes the puck as he is defended by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, left, during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

