Canadiens' Phillip Danault hit in head by Zdeno Chara slap shot

Danault was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice, to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

By The Associated Press
Montreal — Canadiens center Phillip Danault has been stretchered off the ice after he was hit in the head by a slap shot from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

Danault went down with 1:37 left in the second period Saturday night. Chara, who has one of the hardest shots in the NHL, looked on in concern as trainers attended to Danault.

Danault was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice, to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd. The team later said Danault was taken to the hospital for further exams and that he was awake and moving.

The teams headed to the locker room after Danault got hurt and planned to play the rest of the second after intermission.

