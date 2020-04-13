NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday that his league “can’t rule out any conceivable alternative’’ as far as returning to play after the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that would include the possibility of playing games in neutral sites.

Bettman, speaking to Cooper on his afternoon show, said he doesn’t know when the NHL can return to play, “but it’s something we’re monitoring on a daily basis.’’

But L.A. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, on a conference call with reporters Monday, said he didn’t see how the league could resume play this season.

“Honestly, I don’t see how the season is going to return,’’ Doughty said. “I would think the NHL or whoever would make the decision would have to make some kind of decision on that soon. And it seems like it’s going to be pretty tough to resume the season or playoffs.’’

On his show, Cooper asked Bettman, who halted NHL games March 12, about the recent conference call between all the other major sports league commissioners and President Donald Trump. Bettman said the president expressed his desire on the call to get sports back because he believed sports is important as a means of bringing people together and helping society heal itself. However, Bettman said, “we all agreed that, until it’s the right time, there are other more pressing issues than when we come back. And again, everything starts with people’s health and well-being.’’

Cooper also asked Bettman about some of the scenarios that have been mentioned as a means of restarting sports — like possibly playing neutral site Major League Baseball games in Arizona, and the UFC’s idea of holding an event on a private island.

“The fact is, when you’re in the position that all of us are in, you have to be prepared to re-launch when the opportunity presents itself, which means . . . you can’t rule out any conceivable alternative,’’ Bettman said. “And [you have to] be prepared on every one, even if some of them ultimately turn out to not be realistic.’’

Last week, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL had indeed considered playing neutral site games, though they’d prefer not to.

“I’d say it’s one possibility for sure, and it’s something that has been considered and something that has been discussed,’’ Daly had said on Friday. “It’s not our preferred result or outcome.’’