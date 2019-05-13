TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
SportsHockey

Dylan Larkin lifts U.S. to OT win over Finland at worlds

The matchup in Group A featured American center Jack Hughes and Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko, who are expected to be picked No. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, in the NHL draft next month.

Dylan Larkin of the U.S. celebrates after scoring

Dylan Larkin of the U.S. celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during an IIHF World Championships Group A match against Finland at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, on Monday. Photo Credit: AP/Petr David Josek

By The Associated Press
Print

KOSICE, Slovakia — Dylan Larkin scored with 1:13 left in overtime and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots, lifting the United States to a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday at the world hockey championship.

Larkin ended the 3-on-3 overtime, carrying the puck inside the right circle and scoring on a wrist shot that got past Veini Vehvilainen's blocker. The Finns complained about an open-ice hit that wasn't ruled a penalty against the U.S. shortly before Larkin scored the game-winning goal.

Brady Skjei scored in the opening minute and Johnny Gaudreau put the Americans up 2-0 midway through the third period. The Finns rallied to tie the game 2-all with Harri Pesonen's goal in the last minute of the opening period and Niko Ojamaki's goal midway through the second.

The matchup in Group A featured American center Jack Hughes and Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko, who are expected to be picked No. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, in the NHL draft next month.

Russia stayed undefeated in Group B and handed the Czech Republic its first loss, winning 3-0 in Bratislava.

Sergei Andronov scored midway through the first period and Nikita Gusev gave the Russians a 2-0 lead in the middle of the second. Nikita Zaitsev added an empty-net goal late in the game and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with a 23-save shutout.

The Russians are 3-0, outscoring opponents 13-2.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa delivers against the Mariners Yanks' Cessa to start in place of injured Loaisiga
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold approaches center Jonotthan Harrison Darnold's comfort level aids center Harrison
New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry speaks Knicks must be prepared for a pick other than No. 1
Mike Francesa at Madison Square Garden on March Francesa finishes first overall in April radio ratings
After receiving a kidney transplant, Mets legend Ed Doctor says Kranepool 'close to normal' after transplant
Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis practices before a game Mavs say Porzingis involved in incident in native Latvia
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search