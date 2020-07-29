Scenes from an exhibition game between the Islanders and Rangers on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, ahead of the NHL's return to play this week in Toronto.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by teammates Josh Bailey #12, Brock Nelson #29 and Andy Greene #4 after he scored in the second period against the New York Rangers during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders gets the puck past Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers in the second period during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the second period against the New York Rangers during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 29: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers stops a shot by Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders as Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers defends in the second period during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders stops a shot in the second period against the New York Rangers during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

New York Islanders and New York Rangers players warm up for an NHL hockey exhibition game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

New York Islanders and New York Rangers line up for the national anthem before an NHL hockey exhibition game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) and New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey exhibition game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

A shot by New York Islanders center Derick Brassard (10) shot goes past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) and center Brett Howden (21) as Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) and Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey exhibition game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

New York Islanders and New York Rangers play during the first period of an NHL hockey exhibition game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers stops a shot in the first period by the New York Islanders during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Ross Johnston #32 of the New York Islanders and Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers collide in the first period during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers and Johnny Boychuk #55 of the New York Islanders scuffle in the first period during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers and Johnny Boychuk #55 of the New York Islanders scuffle in the first period during an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

The New York Islanders and the New York Rangers take the ice to start an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders and Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers take the opening face off to start an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

The coaching staff of the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers stand together before an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

The New York Islanders and the New York Rangers stand together as the Canadian and American national anthems are played before the start of an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders skates on the ice during warm ups before a game against the New York Rangers in an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

The New York Islanders and the New York Rangers warm up before an exhibition game prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers stands near the bench during warm ups before an exhibition game against the New York Islanders prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.