The Rangers hosted the Islanders on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Madison Square Garden.

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers skates during the first period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Matt Martin of the Islanders fights Brendan Smith of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers skates during the first period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders defends the net during the first period against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Jesper Fast of the Rangers scores a first-period goal past Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers skates during the first period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.