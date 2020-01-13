TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Islanders vs. Rangers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Rangers hosted the Islanders on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Madison Square Garden.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers skates during the first period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston #32 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston #32 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Matt Martin of the Islanders fights Brendan Smith of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Ross Johnston #32 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers skates during the first period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders defends the net during the first period against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Jesper Fast #17 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jesper Fast of the Rangers scores a first-period goal past Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers skates during the first period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his first-period goal against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks puts up a Knicks hoping to keep Bucks in check this time
Dolphins assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski speaks during Source: Giants tab Schuplinski as QB coach
Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question Beltran not punished by MLB for role in Astros' scandal 
Artemi Panarin of the Rangers celebrates a goal Best: Isles get a look at Panarin, the one who got away
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Washington on NFL mock draft 1.2: The first 28 picks
Kyrie Irving of the Nets looks on against Three heads better than one in Nets' talented backcourt
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search