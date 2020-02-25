TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHockey

Islanders vs. Rangers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders hosted the Rangers on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseumin the teams' first game after the NHL trade deadline.

Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers defends a shot during the second period against Ryan Pulock of the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Greg McKegg #14 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Greg McKegg of the Rangers celebrates his second-period goal against Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Rangers with his teammates at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Chris Kreider of the Rangers skates with the puck during the second period against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates during the first period against the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Filip Chytil of the Rangers plays the puck during the first period against Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders with teammates Ryan Lindgren and Tony DeAngelo at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates with the puck during the first period against the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates with the puck during the first period against the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates in the first period against Brendan Smith of the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal  of the Islanders is stopped during the first period by Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brendan Lemieux of the Rangers falls over Andy Greene of the Islanders during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

