See the Isles' and Rangers' new 'reverse retro' jerseys

Meet the new reverse retrojerseys. Pretty much the same as the old jerseys.

At least for the Islanders.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are reviving their Lady Liberty logo.

The NHL and adidas on Monday unveiled each of the 31 teams’ reverse retro jerseys after teasing the color schemes last Wednesday. The newly designed sweaters – essentially a second alternate for most teams – will be worn at select games in 2020-21.

The Rangers will wear a version of the popular Lady Liberty jersey originally worn as an alternate from 1996 to 2007. The jersey is in a deeper shade of blue than the team’s current home uniforms.

The main difference in the Islanders’ retro reverse jerseys is a darker, navy blue base, similar to their jersey base from 1998 to 2008. The Islanders’ crest remains the same.

Some teams went with radically different designs. For instance, the Colorado Avalanche will wear a jersey paying tribute to their origins as the Quebec Nordiques. Likewise, the Carolina Hurricanes will sport their old Hartford Whalers’ design.

The NHL is targeting on or around Jan. 1 to start its next season after completing the Stanley Cup playoffs in September.