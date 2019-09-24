The Rangers beat the Islanders, 3-1, in an NHL preseason matchup on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders speaks with teammate Adam Pelech #3 against the Rangers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders looks on against the New York Rangers during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Head coach David Quinn of the New York Rangers looks on against the New York Islanders during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Lias Andersson #50 of the New York Rangers and Oliver Wahlstrom #54 of the New York Islanders mix it up during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring an empty-net goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers is checked into the boards by Tanner Fritz #11 of the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Vitali Kravtsov #74 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders carries the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Brendan Smith #42 of the Rangers is checked into the boards by Tanner Fritz #11 of the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Josh Bailey #12 of the New York Islanders carries the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders is defended by Kaapo Kakko #45 of the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders is defended by Joe Morrow #70 of the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders allows a goal to Artemi Panarin (not pictured) #10 of the New York Rangersduring the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Tanner Fritz #11 of the New York Islanders and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders looks on during a stoppage of play against the New York Rangers in the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers looks on during a stoppage of play against the New York Islanders in the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders stops a shot against Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.