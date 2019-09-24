TODAY'S PAPER
The Rangers beat the Islanders, 3-1, in an NHL preseason matchup on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders speaks with teammate Adam Pelech #3 against the Rangers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders looks on against the New York Rangers during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Head coach David Quinn of the New York
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach David Quinn of the New York Rangers looks on against the New York Islanders during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Lias Andersson #50 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Lias Andersson #50 of the New York Rangers and Oliver Wahlstrom #54 of the New York Islanders mix it up during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring an empty-net goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers is checked into the boards by Tanner Fritz #11 of the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Vitali Kravtsov #74 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Vitali Kravtsov #74 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders carries the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Brendan Smith #42 of the Rangers is checked
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Brendan Smith #42 of the Rangers is checked into the boards by Tanner Fritz #11 of the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Josh Bailey #12 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Josh Bailey #12 of the New York Islanders carries the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders is defended by Kaapo Kakko #45 of the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders is defended by Joe Morrow #70 of the New York Rangers during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders allows a goal to Artemi Panarin (not pictured) #10 of the New York Rangersduring the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Brendan Lemieux #48 of the New York Rangers carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Tanner Fritz #11 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Tanner Fritz #11 of the New York Islanders and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders looks on during a stoppage of play against the New York Rangers in the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers looks on during a stoppage of play against the New York Islanders in the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders stops a shot against Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers chases down a loose puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. 

